Domestic stock markets today witnessed a major selloff, with benchmark Sensex falling 1942 points, thanks to a global crash triggered by the coronavirus outbreak and fears of its economic impact.

Given the market rout, some mutual fund investors must be having second thoughts on whether they should continue their investments, especially through the popular systematic investment plan (SIP) route.

The answer to that is: SIPs are designed exactly to deal with the kind of volatility that is being witnessed in the market.

Here’s how.

"SIPs average out the risk of equity investment over a period of time,” said Harsh Jain, Co-founder and COO of Groww, an online investment platform.

Jain was referring to the phenomenon called cost averaging. It allows investors to buy more units of a mutual fund when the market is low and reduce the per-unit cost of investment.

Consider this, many retail investors tend to start buying stocks when the market has been performing well (and may well be poised for a correction), and often sell in panic when stocks enter a bearish phase. This is when the ideal approach is the opposite.

But by inculcating discipline to invest regularly and by limiting investments to a fixed amount, SIPs ensure investors don’t go overboard during good times and don’t stop investing during bad.

“Hence, investors must continue to invest periodically with the help of SIPs,” Jain said.

By eliminating the need to time of the market, SIPs mitigate the risk of investors entering at the wrong time, says Archit Gupta, Founder and CEO, Cleartax.

“If an investor puts a lump sum in the market, there is always the risk of losing out a major portion of the investment in case of a crash. However, with SIPs, the money is spread over time and only some parts of the entire investment is likely to face the market volatility,” Gupta said.

Markets tend to go in cycles, stimulated by emotions of greed and fear. What that means is sometimes stocks are dirt cheap while other times, they are too expensive. But over time, stocks tend to converge with their true earnings potential.

What that means is investing in SIPs for long periods would result in purchase of stocks at various valuations, which would average out to mean. Over time, assuming that the underlying selection of companies in a portfolio is sound, stocks would rise to level out at a price commensurate to the earnings potential of a business.