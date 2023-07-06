One must remember that a categorization as largecap doesn't necessarily mean more flows. This categorization is for actively managed funds where the discretion of adding or reducing weights or buying or selling out of a stock lies with an active manager.

The Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) has released the market capitalisation categorisation for stocks, which will be valid for the second half of the calendar year. This is a bi-annual exercise and it has a bearing on how actively managed mutual funds meet their stock selection mandate when it comes to market capitalisation.

What's interesting in the latest review is that the share of largecaps in total market capitalisation has gone down slightly from 69.4 percent in January to 68.3 percent at the end of June. This is due to the midcap rally that was seen in April, May and June.

Another interesting fact is that Mankind Pharma, the bumper listing of 2023, has directly leapfrogged in the largecap category. The stock has seen nearly 23 percent gain since listing.

The movers and shakers are the stocks that have moved from the midcap to largecap category such as Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL), Punjab National Bank (PNB), IDBI Bank, Canara Bank, TVS Motor, Tube Investments and Mankind Pharma. In general as stocks move up the market capitalisation ladder, they become more discoverable and can end up attracting more local and global flows

The stocks that have slipped from largecap to midcap section are Nykaa, JSW Energy, Tata Elxsi, Indus Towers, Page Industries, Macrotech Developers and Info Edge. Many of the names in this list reflect the market's subdued sentiment towards these companies.

Some smallcaps have become midcaps such as Punjab & Sind Bank, Corborundum Universal, Bank of Maharashtra, FACT, Jindal Stainless, RVNL, New India Assurance, Bharat Dynamics and IIFL Finace. RVNL and Bharat Dynamics which have been the poster boys of the monster railway and defence stock rallies.

The stocks that have slipped from midcap to smallcap category are Piramal Pharma, Tata Tele, Fine Organics, Nippon Life India AMC, Clean Science, Gillette India, Blue Dart, Dr Lal Pathlabs, Trident and Emami.

A lot of the new listings this year made their debut in the smallcap segment. These included some high profile listings in the EMS or electronic manufacturing services space like Avalon Tech and IKIO Lighting, Divgi Torq, Radiance Cash Management, Global Surfaces and Sah Polymers.

One must remember that a categorization as largecap doesn't necessarily mean more flows. This categorization is for actively managed funds where the discretion of adding or reducing weights or buying or selling out of a stock lies with an active manager.

However, the rankings and classification are an interesting reflection of market sentiment for sure!

