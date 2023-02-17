ManipalCigna Health Insurance rolls out plan for senior citizens — Check details

The plan gives flexibility with lower waiting periods and provides coverage for pre-existing disease conditions from 91st day onwards. It comes in two different variants 'Prime Senior Classic' and 'Prime Senior Elite'.

ManipalCigna Health Insurance Company Limited has announced the launch of its new health insurance plan 'ManipalCigna Prime Senior', specifically designed for senior citizens to access quality healthcare and protect their finances. The plan gives flexibility with lower waiting periods and provides coverage for pre-existing disease conditions from 91st day onwards. It comes in two different variants 'Prime Senior Classic' and 'Prime Senior Elite'.

The Prime Senior Classic plan is developed with an aim to offer coverage for a wide range of items to the insured seeking an all-inclusive, comprehensive yet value-for-money coverage, benefiting the seniors in their illness and wellness journey, and protecting their finances.

Prime Senior Elite, on the other hand, is an enriched plan that enhances the advantages offered by the Classic plan and provides a variety of extra features, such as daily cash for shared accommodation, premium waiver benefit, guaranteed health checks and bonuses, and more, to ensure that the insured seniors receive the best possible care, the health insurance company said in a press release.

The ManipalCigna Prime Senior plan also offers a wide range of value added features and optional covers which can be availed to make the product fully loaded. It includes:

Coverages towards consultation and check ups

Domestic second option

Preventive Health Check Up

Unlimited Tele Consultation

Rewards, discounts and waivers

Guaranteed Cumulative bonus up to 100 percent of the sum insured

Discount from network providers

Premium waiver benefit

Optional Covers

Any room upgrade

Premium Management Options

Unlimited restoration of Sum Insured

Reduction on PED waiting period to 90 days

Coverage towards Non-medical Items and OPD

Commenting on the new health insurance plan, Managing Director and CEO, ManipalCigna Health Insurance, Prasun Sikdar said, " We understand that seniors have unique health needs, and they deserve access to better healthcare. With our new health insurance plan, we’re committed to making that a reality, by giving senior citizens better coverage, better control and better care to meet their day-to-day healthcare-related needs. We are confident that this new health insurance plan will make a real difference in the lives of seniors."

He further said that the new plan is designed after considering the various problems and evolving needs of senior citizens and the rising medical inflation.

"They may have suffered from medical complications earlier or may have an income problem as most of them are living on their retirement funds. Following the legacy of the ManipalCigna’s differentiated products, the Prime Senior plan provides top-notch facilities including Pre-Hospitalisation, Post-Hospitalisation cover, Road and Air Ambulance facility, Coverage for Donor expenses, Domicile and Day-care facilities among the wide range of benefits. The sum insured options range from Rs. 3 Lacs to Rs. 50 Lacs at an affordable price, to provide senior citizens with complete peace of mind, knowing that they have access to quality healthcare when they need it most," Sikar added.