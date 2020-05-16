Personal Finance Managing your money through COVID-19 crisis? Keep these 11 things in mind Updated : May 16, 2020 03:41 PM IST The ongoing coronavirus crisis has brought on complex economic challenges upon us. Incomes cuts, retrenchments, deferred loan payments, and businesses shutting down are the order of the day. For the common man, it’s becoming increasingly challenging to sustain through the crisis while income sources are drying up. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365