NFO launch | Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund launches Business Cycle Fund, details here

Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund has launched 'Mahindra Manulife Business Cycle Fund', an open ended equity scheme designed around the business cycle-based investment theme catering to investors seeking long-term capital appreciation through equity and equity-related securities.

The 'New Fund Offer' (NFO) is set to open on 21st August 2023, with the subscription window closing on 4th September 2023. The fund will subsequently reopen for continuous sale and repurchase from 13th September 2023.

The fund aims to generate capital appreciation by investing predominantly in equity and equity-related securities with a focus on investing in companies and sectors to participate in the business cycles through active portfolio allocation. It seeks to empower investors by aligning economic shifts and market dynamics, offering astute monitoring and discerning junctures for well-informed decisions using economic and market cycle parameters.

The investment approach of Mahindra Manulife Business Cycle Fund amalgamates top-down and bottom-up methodologies, providing a comprehensive strategy. This process shall commence with a thorough identification of the prevailing business cycle and sectoral trends, providing a robust framework for portfolio allocation.

"Through a judicious alignment of economic shifts and market dynamics, we provide investors with an opportunity to add a long-term tactical play to their core fund portfolios. This fund complements our existing product portfolio and is well suited to both one time as well as SIP investments," said Anthony Heredia, MD & CEO of Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund.

During favorable business cycles, the fund will emphasize investments in high-quality companies, ensuring diversification across market capitalizations and exposure to diverse investment prospects. Additionally, the fund shall strategically focus on sectors that correspond with distinct business cycle stages. By integrating these methodologies, the Mahindra Manulife Business Cycle Fund endeavors to optimize returns while effectively managing risk through well-informed sector and stock selection decisions.

The NFO will will be managed by Krishna Sanghavi, Renjith Sivaram Radhakrishnan and Kush Sonigara (overseas investments).

"The fund strategically aims to integrate the economic cycle and market cycle with a view to construct portfolio based on sectoral preferences depending upon stages of business cycles, in order to generate long-term capital appreciation. At Mahindra Manulife, we believe our new offering Mahindra Manulife Business Cycle Fund is tailored to seize opportunities across market capitalization in equity markets using a blend of top-down Business Cycle/Sector identification and bottom-up stock selection approach," said Krishna Sanghavi, Chief Investment Officer – Equity, Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund.