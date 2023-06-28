Mahila Samman scheme attracts Rs 6,000 crore deposits in two months

CNBC-TV18 learns that within a span of two months, 10.26 lakh accounts have been opened under the Mahila Samman scheme, with total deposits amounting to Rs 6,000 crore. The government has also announced that the Mahila Samman Savings Certificate accounts can now be opened in all public sector banks and designated private banks. This means that individuals can invest in these certificates through banks such as ICICI, Axis, HDFC, and IDBI Bank, in addition to other small savings schemes.

The government's small savings scheme program has experienced significant growth this year, particularly the Mahila Samman Savings Certificate. CNBC-TV18 learns that within a span of two months, 10.26 lakh accounts have been opened under the Mahila Samman scheme, with total deposits amounting to Rs 6,000 crore.

In a new development, the government has announced that the 'Mahila Samman Savings Certificate' accounts can now be opened in all public sector banks and designated private banks. This means that individuals can invest in these certificates through banks such as ICICI, Axis, HDFC, and IDBI Bank, in addition to other small savings schemes.

The Senior Citizens Saving Scheme has also witnessed a significant increase in deposits. Last year, the government accumulated Rs 6,000 crore through this scheme. However, in the current financial year, the amount has soared to Rs 23,000 crore, marking a nearly four-fold jump.