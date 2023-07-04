Bank of India rolls out Mahila Samman Savings Certificate facility: How to invest, interest rate and more

Mahila Samman Savings Certificate was announced during Union Budget 2023-24 by the Finance Minister to commemorate ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ with an aim of financial inclusion and empowerment of the women, including the girls.

Public sector lender Bank of India has officially launched the Mahila Samman Savings Certificate, 2023. Bank of India is the first bank to operationalise this scheme at all its branches, making them authorised to open accounts under the scheme, the lender said in a statement.

This development comes days after the Ministry of Finance, via a gazette notification notified that the facility of investment in these accounts will be available in private banks like ICICI, Axis, HDFC and IDBI Bank.

This is a one-time small savings scheme that is available for a period of two years till March 2025.

Investment limits

The Mahila Samman Savings Certificate allows for a maximum deposit of Rs 2 lakh.

Tenor and interest rate

The tenor of the scheme is 2 years. Deposits made under this scheme earn an interest rate of 7.5 percent per annum and that will be compounded quarterly and credited to the account.

Eligibility

Individual girls or women can open a Mahila Samman Savings Certificate , or a guardian can open an account on behalf of a minor girl.

Minimum and maximum deposit

The minimum investment required is Rs 1,000 and any sum in multiples of Rs 100 can be deposited, up to a maximum limit of Rs 2 lakh. Individuals can open multiple accounts with a gap of three months between each account, subject to the overall investment cap of Rs 2 lakh.

Taxability

All earnings under the Mahila Samman Savings Certificate are taxable as per existing income tax provisions. However, TDS (Tax Deducted at Source) is not deducted under the scheme.

Nomination and premature closure facilities

The scheme also provides a nomination facility. In the event of the account holder's death, the account can be closed prematurely. Premature closure can also be availed in cases of extreme compassionate grounds, such as life-threatening diseases of the account holder or the death of the guardian, where the operation or continuation of the account causes undue hardship to the account holder.

In the case of premature closure under the above conditions, the interest on the principal amount will be payable at the rate applicable to the scheme, i.e., 7.5 percent. Account closure can also be requested by the customer in case of emergencies or at their discretion, with a penalty of 2 percent after six months from the date of account opening, and the applicable interest rate will be 5.5 percent. Account holders can also make partial withdrawals, up to 40 percent of the eligible balance, after one year from the date of opening the account, Bank of India stated.