Bank of India rolls out Mahila Samman Savings Certificate facility: How to invest, interest rate and more

Mahila Samman Savings Certificate was announced during Union Budget 2023-24 by the Finance Minister to commemorate ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ with an aim of financial inclusion and empowerment of the women, including the girls.

Public sector lender Bank of India has officially launched the Mahila Samman Savings Certificate, 2023. Bank of India is the first bank to operationalise this scheme at all its branches, making them authorised to open accounts under the scheme, the lender said in a statement.

Live TV

Loading...

This development comes days after the Ministry of Finance, via a gazette notification notified that the facility of investment in these accounts will be available in private banks like ICICI, Axis, HDFC and IDBI Bank.