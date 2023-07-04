CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepersonal finance NewsBank of India rolls out Mahila Samman Savings Certificate facility: How to invest, interest rate and more

Bank of India rolls out Mahila Samman Savings Certificate facility: How to invest, interest rate and more

Bank of India rolls out Mahila Samman Savings Certificate facility: How to invest, interest rate and more
Read Time3 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Anshul  Jul 4, 2023 3:43:41 PM IST (Published)

Mahila Samman Savings Certificate was announced during Union Budget 2023-24 by the Finance Minister to commemorate ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ with an aim of financial inclusion and empowerment of the women, including the girls.

Public sector lender Bank of India has officially launched the Mahila Samman Savings Certificate, 2023. Bank of India is the first bank to operationalise this scheme at all its branches, making them authorised to open accounts under the scheme, the lender said in a statement.

Live TV

Loading...

This development comes days after the Ministry of Finance, via a gazette notification notified that the facility of investment in these accounts will be available in private banks like ICICI, Axis, HDFC and IDBI Bank.
Earlier in April, the Mahila Samman Savings Certificate was made available in 1.59 lakh post offices. The scheme was announced during Union Budget 2023-24 by the Finance Minister to commemorate ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ with an aim of financial inclusion and empowerment of the women, including the girls.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X