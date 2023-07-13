CNBC TV18
Bank of Baroda rolls out Mahila Samman Savings Certificate facility

Bank of Baroda rolls out Mahila Samman Savings Certificate facility

Bank of Baroda rolls out Mahila Samman Savings Certificate facility
By CNBCTV18.com Jul 13, 2023

Mahila Samman Savings Certificate was announced during Union Budget 2023-24 by the Finance Minister to commemorate ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ with an aim of financial inclusion and empowerment of the women, including the girls.

Public sector lender Bank of Baroda on Thursday announced the launch of Mahila Samman Savings Certificate (MSSC) scheme. This is a 2-year deposit scheme, which offers an interest rate of 7.5 percent per annum. The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the Mahila Samman Savings Certificate, a small savings scheme for women and girls in the Union Budget 2023-24.

The scheme is valid for a two-year period up to March 31, 2025.
Both customers and non-customers can open a Mahila Samman Savings Certificate Scheme at Bank of Baroda. All women are eligible to open an account, which can be opened for herself or by a guardian (female or male) on behalf of a minor girl.
X