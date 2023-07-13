Bank of Baroda rolls out Mahila Samman Savings Certificate facility

Mahila Samman Savings Certificate was announced during Union Budget 2023-24 by the Finance Minister to commemorate ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ with an aim of financial inclusion and empowerment of the women, including the girls.

Public sector lender Bank of Baroda on Thursday announced the launch of Mahila Samman Savings Certificate (MSSC) scheme. This is a 2-year deposit scheme, which offers an interest rate of 7.5 percent per annum. The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the Mahila Samman Savings Certificate, a small savings scheme for women and girls in the Union Budget 2023-24.

Live TV

Loading...

The scheme is valid for a two-year period up to March 31, 2025.