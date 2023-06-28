Mahila Samman Saving Certificate facility now available in public sector banks, four private banks

The Mahila Samman Savings Certificate scheme was announced during Union Budget 2023-24 by the Finance Minister to commemorate ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ with an aim of financial inclusion and empowerment of the women, including the girls.

Widening the scope of small saving schemes, the government has notified that just like other small savings schemes, Mahila Samman Savings Certificate accounts can now be opened across all public sector banks and in designated private banks. The Ministry of Finance, via a gazette notification notified that the facility of investment in Mahila Samman Savings certificate will also be available in private banks like ICICI, Axis, HDFC and IDBI Bank.

Earlier in April, the Mahila Samman Savings Certificates was made available in 1.59 lakh post offices. The scheme was announced during Union Budget 2023-24 by the Finance Minister to commemorate ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ with an aim of financial inclusion and empowerment of the women, including the girls.

The notification issued by the government says that the authorisation to operate the scheme is subject to a few conditions, like the banks should have dedicated software for operation and accounting of National Savings Schemes with specific functionality for each scheme. Banks have also been asked to manage and offer the scheme through online mode also in all branches.

The bank will be required to declare in advance the list of branches that will not operate any of the National Savings Schemes. Every bank will be required to submit a periodic report or any other requisite information from time to time to the Central Government concerning the deposits of subscription and withdrawals under the said Scheme, the notification said.

According to government data, the two-year scheme offers a fixed interest of 7.5 percent compounded quarterly with flexible investment and partial withdrawal options with a maximum ceiling of two lakh rupees. To invest in this scheme, you can now visit the nearest post office or designated banks with a copy of your PAN, Aadhaar, a cheque for the deposit amount, and ask for the opening of your account.