CIBIL or credit score is an important metric that is used by financial institutions to check when they receive a credit request from individuals. A high credit score ensures quick disbursal and helps in getting loans at a relatively lower rate of interest.

On the other hand, low CIBIL score indicates poor credit worthiness of the borrower and complicates the loan approval.

In the current scenario, all lenders have become extremely cautious in issuing new loans, owing to the ongoing liquidity crunch. This means having a low credit score can be a big challenge, especially if an individual is looking for a big-ticket size loan.

However, there are some ways through which one can try getting a loan even with a low credit score.

Applying At An NBFC

A customer with a weak CIBIL score should apply at NBFCs for loans. NBFCs have relaxed policies towards customers with low credit scores.

"Each loan application evaluation is backed by the credit report examination and that often results into hard inquiries. This may negatively affect an individual's profile with low credit score. Also, in case the application gets rejected (chances are high in case of commercial banks), it may further downgrade the CIBIL score. So, it's to apply to an NBFC," suggests Pranjal Kamra, chief executive officer, Finology.

However, an important thing to note here is that the interest rates charged by NBFCs are usually higher than what is offered by banks.

Applying For Secured Loan

There are some banks and financial institutions which offer loans to low credit score holders provided they apply for a mortgage backed loan.

"Those with urgent need of funds can consider options like a gold loan, loan against property or loan against securities, where credit score has a relatively lesser impact on the lender’s decision," explains Gaurav Aggarwal, director and head of unsecured loans, Paisabazaar.

In this case, loans are generally accepted by lenders as collateral to disburse a secured loan.

Applying For A Joint Loan

Those with a low CIBIL score can also add their spouse or family member who has a decent credit history as a co-borrower or guarantor.

"This may increase the chance of getting a loan at a competitive rate," Kamra explains.

Opting For A Small Loan Instead

Since a lender feels reluctant to offer loan to an individual with a low credit score, one can also take a small loan so that it’s easy to repay it and strengthen creditworthiness in the process, suggests Anuj Kacker, CO founder, MoneyTap.

"Once an individual achieves this, he can opt for a bigger loan from a bank or any other financial institution," he adds.