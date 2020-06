Permanent Account Number or PAN card, issued under the Income Tax Act, contains a unique 10-digit alphanumeric code. It is considered as an important document for financial transactions and filing income tax returns. Online application to obtain a PAN can be made through the website of the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL).

NSDL also offers the option of getting a duplicate copy in case of theft or loss of PAN card. In these cases, the Permanent Account Number assigned to the user remains the same.

While submitting the PAN application form, applicants have to indicate whether a physical PAN card is required. If the applicant opts for a physical PAN card, then the card is printed and dispatched at the communication address. The e-PAN card in PDF format is dispatched at the e-mail ID mentioned in the PAN application form if the same is provided.

In case of issuing a duplicate Pan Card, or if any change is required in the existing Pan data, applicants are required to pay a charge.

Here are the steps to apply for a duplicate PAN card:

Step 1: Log on to the website onlineservices.nsdl.com

Step 2: Now, select on services and select the PAN option

Step 3: Click on apply under reprint of PAN card

Step 4: Fill the form and mention information including Permanent account number, email id, mobile number, etc. Aadhhar number can be used for auto-update of address

Step 5: Now, select the mode of submission. One can submit digitally through e-KYC and e-sign.

Step 6: Make the required payment through net banking. debit/credit card or demand draft