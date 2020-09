The government has recently announced the extension of ‘Atal Beemit Vyakti Kalyan Yojana’ under Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) Act till June 30, 2021. The government has also notified enhanced payment under this scheme, making way for 50 percent unemployment benefit to the subscribers with relaxed eligibility criteria up till December 31, 2020.

After December 31, 2020, the scheme will be available with original eligibility condition during the period January 1, 2021, to June 30, 2021.

In case the Insured Person (IP) is rendered unemployed, the scheme originally provides relief to the extent of 25 percent of the average per day earning during the previous four contribution periods (total earning during the four contribution period/730) to be paid up to maximum 90 days of unemployment once in the lifetime of the IP on submission of claim in form of an Affidavit.