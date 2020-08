Aadhaar number, a 12-digit unique identification number, serves as unique identity proof for various purposes. Seeing the utility of Aadhaar card, one should be very careful while keeping it.

However, in case subscribers lose or misplace it, they can easily get a duplicate Aadhaar card from the official website of Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). The duplicate card has the same card number and other details as the original card.

In order to apply for the duplicate Aadhaar card, users need to provide the enrollment number mentioned in the acknowledgement slip provided at the time of enrolling for the Aadhaar card.

In case, the user does not have the acknowledgement slip, he/she can find it from the UIDAI website.

Here are the steps to get duplicate Aadhaar card online, according to Paisabazaar:

Step 1: Visit the official UIDAI website -- resident.uidai.gov.in/lost-uideid

Step 2: Choose either “Aadhaar No (UID)” or “Enrolment No (EID)”

Step 3: Put basic information like name, email address and mobile number registered with UID

Step 4: Type the security code as displayed

Step 5: Now, click on the “Get OTP” button. An OTP will be sent to the user's registered mobile number/e-mail address.

Step 6: Input the OTP received on the mobile number

Step 7: Click on “Verify OTP” button

Step 8: A message containing the Aadhaar or Enrolment number will be registered on the mobile

Step 9: Now, visit the website at resident.uidai.gov.in/lost-uideid

Step 10: Select Aadhaar Number (UID) or Enrolment ID (EID)

Step 11: Input Aadhaar number or Enrolment ID, full name, pin code, security text as shown in the tab and mobile number.

Step 12: An OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number.

Step 13: Input the OTP received on mobile in the “Enter OTP” tab and click on “Validate and Generate”