Aadhaar card serves as a proof of identity and address in India. So losing or misplacing it can be a source of worry. However, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the Aadhaar card issuing authority, has made several provisions for card holders to retrieve their Aadhaar in case of a loss.

The first thing users must do after losing a printed copy of Aadhaar is file an FIR at a local police station.

How to retrieve Aadhaar card in different scenarios:

If user remembers Aadhaar number and has a registered mobile number

In this case, user can download the Aadhaar from eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in or from the mAadhaar app and get it printed. This printed e-Aadhaar is a legally valid version of Aadhaar and is as acceptable as the Aadhaar letter sent via post.

For a physical card, a user has to pay Rs 50 and order the Aadhaar through the post on the same website. The Aadhaar letter is delivered within 5-6 business days.

If user doesn't know the Aadhaar number but has registered number

Step 1: Go to the official UIDAI website -- eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in

Step 2: Choose either “Aadhaar No (UID)” or “Enrolment No (EID)”

Step 3: Insert basic information like name, email address and mobile number registered with UID

Step 4: Type in the security code as displayed on the screen and click on the “Get OTP” button. An OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number/e-mail address

Step 5: Input the OTP and click on the “Verify OTP” button. A message will be received on the mobile number containing Aadhaar or enrolment number

Step 6: Now, visit the eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in website

Step 7: Select the Aadhaar number (UID) or enrolment ID (EID)

Step 8: Input Aadhaar number or enrolment ID, full name, pin code, security text. An OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number

Step 9: Input the OTP received on mobile in the “Enter OTP” input box and click on “Validate and Generate”. The Aadhaar will be generated as a PDF file.

If user knows Aadhaar number but don’t have registered mobile number

Print the Aadhaar from resident.uidai.gov.in order-reprint by giving an alternate mobile number to receive an OTP. The new mobile number will not get automatically registered in the Aadhaar. Mobile number update requires mandatory biometric authentication.

If user neither remembers the Aadhaar number nor has the registered number

One can get a duplicate copy of Aadhaar card offline by calling the toll-free number 1947 and putting request for a duplicate Aadhaar. They have to follow the following steps:

Step 1: Call the UIDAI’s toll-free number 1800-180-1947 or 1947

Step 2: Follow the IVR options and choose the option to talk to anAadhaar executive

Step 3: Place a request with the executive for a duplicate copy of the Aadhaar card

Step 4: The executive will ask a few questions to verify identity

Step 5: Once verified, the executive will accept the request and initiate the process