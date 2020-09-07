  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Personal finance
Personal Finance

Looking to withdraw money from PPF account? Check these rules first

Updated : September 07, 2020 02:04 PM IST

Public Provident Fund (PPF), a government validated and recognized investment scheme, is considered one of the best retirement-focused instruments.
It has an initial lock-in period of 15 years and can reap huge benefits with the power of compounding.
Looking to withdraw money from PPF account? Check these rules first

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Full text of Raghuram Rajan's note on Q1 GDP: 'Growth numbers should alarm us all'

Full text of Raghuram Rajan's note on Q1 GDP: 'Growth numbers should alarm us all'

Happiest Minds Technologies IPO: Retail demand ensures full subscription on Day 1

Happiest Minds Technologies IPO: Retail demand ensures full subscription on Day 1

Gold rate today: Yellow metal gains; Siver jumps over 1% on weak dollar

Gold rate today: Yellow metal gains; Siver jumps over 1% on weak dollar

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement