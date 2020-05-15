Looking to withdraw money from mutual fund SIP? Here are key things to know

Mutual fund (MF) investments are fairly liquid and flexible investment options. They provide easy entry/exit options depending on the chosen fund type. Thus, in case of emergencies, investors have the option to withdraw from their mutual fund Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs).

Even though, redemption of mutual fund units are not encouraged by professionals, one may choose to entirely opt out of SIP in case of financial difficulties, say experts.

(Also read: How to open a mutual fund SIP online)

"A few things should be kept in mind while redeeming the funds. The right time to sell or redeem mutual funds depends on investors’ financial goals. Also, redemption from a mutual fund is a big decision and should be done only after critical evaluation as it would have a long term financial implication on the future goals," says Raghvendra Nath, managing director, Ladderup Wealth Management.

"One should also look up to the asset allocation after the removal of the fund, and on any exit load that would have to be borne and it’s tax implications," he adds.

Investors can redeem their money from mutual fund SIP by one of these methods:

Directly Through The AMC Portal

If the investors have invested in a mutual fund directly with the asset management company (AMC), then they can redeem it using their online portal. "One can choose to sell some units or all as per the requirement," according to ClearTax.

Through Registered Agent or Online Portals

Apart from buying mutual funds directly through an AMC or agent, one can also buy mutual funds through online fund house partner portals.

"These partner portals also offer the facility of redemption of fund units, wherein one can place the redemption request by creating a login ID and password," according to Paisabazaar.

Through Agencies

Central services offer the option of redeeming mutual funds bought from several AMCs. "Download a redemption form, and submit the duly filled and signed form at the nearest CAMS office," according to ClearTax

Through Demat Account or Trading Account

If investors have bought the mutual funds through a demat account or trading account, then they can redeem units through the same account. "Once the process is completed, an electronic payout (NEFT or IMPS) against the redemption request will be made. The amount will be credited to the same bank account registered with the demat account," according to ClearTax.

Nath of Ladderup Wealth Management also suggest few reasons where it is advisable to redeem the fund.