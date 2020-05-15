Personal Finance Looking to withdraw money from mutual fund SIP? Here are key things to know Updated : May 15, 2020 08:38 PM IST Mutual fund (MF) investments are fairly liquid and flexible investment options. They provide easy entry/exit options depending on the chosen fund type. Thus, in case of emergencies, investors have the option to withdraw from their mutual fund SIPs. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365