There are times when investors open multiple demat accounts across platforms and later realize the difficulty in maintaining them. Hence, they decide to consolidate their holdings into a single demat account. For the same, they go for transferring the holdings.

Normally, there are two kinds of transfers named inter-depository transfer and intra-depository transfer. A transfer of securities from an account in Central Depository Services Limited (CDSL) to another account in National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) or vice versa is known as an inter-depository transfer.

While the transfer of securities from the accounts within depositories is known as an intra-depository transfer.

To make an off-market transfer, Pranjal Kamra, CEO – Finology explains, one must use the Debit Instruction Slip (DIS), which is provided by the Depository Participant. The first step includes recording the names of the shares along with their ISIN codes that they wish to transfer.

“In the next step, account holders have to mention the target client ID, which is a 16 digit character code and consists of DP ID and client ID combined. After this, they have to select the transfer mode selection. For intra-depository transfer, they must select “Off-market transfer” as an option,” Kamra illustrates.

On the other hand, if it happens to be a transfer from one depository to another, then account holders must select the “Inter-Depository” option.

Kamra asks account holders to cautiously select this option based on the debiting account and the target account.

This kind of transfer can be done by using both offline or online modes.

According to Tejas Khoday, Co-founder and CEO, FYERS, in case of offline mode, the investor has to submit closure-cum-transfer form to the existing depository participant/broker along with the DIS and Client Master reports (CMR) from other Depository Participant (where the shares are being transferred to).

“Upon verification of details and clearing of dues (if any), the shares will be transferred to the new demat account within 2 business days. A nominal charge might be applicable for share transfers. Once the shares are transferred to the new demat account, a confirmation mail will be sent from NSDL/CDSL. The same will also be reflected under 'Holdings',” Khoday explains.

It must be noted that transferring shares from one demat account to another won't attract any capital gains tax.

In the case of online transfer on CDSL, transfer of shares can be simply done through the ‘EASIEST' platform.

“The investor has to visit CDSL’s ‘EASIEST' portal and follow the instructions to transfer the shares from one demat account to another. During the process, under “trusted accounts”, details of the new demat account where the shares need to be transferred should be entered. Once the account is validated, securities (shares) can be transferred from the old to the new accounts," Khoday elaborates.

However, it is important to note that not all brokers offer this feature.

On NSDL, demat account holders can manage and transfer the shares using the SPEED-e platform.

However, before going for the transfer, experts suggest account holders explore all the features of the new broker/trading platform.

According to Khoday, it is recommended to compare the Annual Maintenance Charges (AMC) or any other recurring or incidental charges involved. Customer support quality and the number of open complaints pending against the broker should also be considered.