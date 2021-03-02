Looking to send your child abroad for education? Here are key financial tips to follow

While it’s easy to get enthralled by the dreams of sending one's child to college in the UK, or US, the harsh reality of tuition fees is a slap in the face for many Indian parents. Irrespective of how much they earn, no parent is truly prepared to sustain that high tuition fee. And usually, when that jaw-dropping moment appears, parents realise that they should have had a plan in place.

With tuition fees increasing, Eela Dubey, founder at EduFund says, a child’s higher education abroad should not be left to chance. Still, it appears that most Indian parents fail to consider having a financial plan in place.

According to Dubey, most Indian parents are unaware of all the incremental costs associated with an education abroad.

She goes on to explain this.

"The cost of a private four-year university in the US has increased a whopping 4.2 percent over the last 20 years. To put this into context, US household inflation has increased 2.2 percent over the same time period. Living expenses, such as rent, transportation, and meals can add up very quickly, especially if one’s child is studying in a big international city (New York, London, San Francisco, Toronto). New York University (NYU), a global dream school for many international students, charges $74,124 just for tuition fees and housing," she elaborates.

An equally important, but often an unrecognised pain point for Indian parents is rupee depreciation.

In other words, as Dubey further explains, Indian parents earn in a currency that’s losing value (globally) to pay exorbitant fees in dollars. Added to this is the reality that parents will lose money with the exchange rate.

In view of this, let’s look at some financial tips parents can follow to send their children abroad for studies:

Start saving early

For the aspirational Indian parent looking to send their child abroad, Dubey suggests, one should think long-term, early.

It’s vital to collect a good amount of corpus even to opt for a loan in the future. This means parents should have a savings plan in place as soon as possible.

Create an education fund

Creating an education fund is essential. This can be done by investing in long-term financial assets such as mutual funds, and ETFs.

"Under the digital LRS scheme of RBI, Indians now have the flexibility to invest in multicurrency stocks and ETFs, which has the scope of helping them earn in dollars. For the Indian parent who is especially keen on sending their child abroad, investments in dollar products are a potential solution to combat depreciation pain points,” Dubey advises.

Be disciplined

There's no point in starting a plan and then leaving it. One should be disciplined in making regular contributions to the investments so that it has the potential to grow.

Review investments regularly

According to experts, parents should also cultivate a habit of reviewing investments from time to time. This will keep investors in control and allow them to make changes like increasing the investment amount, redeeming certain investments, portfolio rebalancing, etc with ease.