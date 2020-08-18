Personal Finance Looking to prematurely withdraw FD? Here's how interest will be calculated Updated : August 18, 2020 12:02 AM IST Fixed deposits (FDs) are preferred by risk-averse investors as they are secure in nature and offer guaranteed returns. There are several tenures available for FDs, which ranges from 7 days to 10 years. FDs are offered by banks as well as non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply