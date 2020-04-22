Personal Finance Looking to open a mutual fund online? Keep these things in mind Updated : April 22, 2020 06:29 PM IST In mutual funds, money can be parked using both Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) or lump-sum investment options. Online mutual fund aggregators offer the facility of investing and conducting all transactions through their sites. The first step to start investing in mutual funds is to become KYC (know your customer) compliant. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365