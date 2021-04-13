How to link your mobile number with Aadhaar card? Here's a complete guide
Updated : April 13, 2021 02:32 PM IST
To prevent fraudsters, money launderers, criminals, or terrorists who procure SIM cards by issuing fake documents, the government has mandated linking Aadhaar Card with your mobile phone number.
You can link your mobile phone number with Aadhaar and re-verify it through a one-time password (OTP)-based method, an agent-assisted authentication, or IVR facility.
Published : April 13, 2021 02:31 PM IST