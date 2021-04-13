How to link your mobile number with Aadhaar card? Here's a complete guide

To prevent fraudsters, money launderers, criminals, or terrorists who procure SIM cards by issuing fake documents, the government has mandated linking Aadhaar Card with your mobile phone number.

You can link your mobile phone number with Aadhaar and re-verify it through a one-time password (OTP)-based method, an agent-assisted authentication, or IVR facility. Apart from a self-attested copy of the Aadhaar Card, no other documents are required. The verification is free of cost.

The process is the same for prepaid as well as post-paid connections. For the offline procedure, while the prepaid customers will have to visit a retailer, the post-paid ones will have to visit the store of the concerned operator.

Once you request a new SIM card at a mobile phone store, you also have to provide a copy of Aadhaar as identity and address proof.

The operator will use a biometric scanner to scan the fingerprint and verify Aadhaar.

The new SIM will be issued after the completion of the verification process. It gets activated in approximately an hour.

If you want to link or verify your existing number with Aadhaar, you can opt for either of the above-mentioned methods.

How to link your existing mobile number with Aadhaar through OTP:

Visit your telecom operator's outlet with a self-attested copy of your Aadhaar Card.

Provide your mobile phone number.

The store executive will send a one-time password (OTP) to the registered phone number.

Give the OTP to the executive for verification.

The executive will then ask you for your fingerprint.

You will receive a confirmation SMS from your telecom operator.

Reply ‘Y’ to complete the e-KYC process.

Visit the telecom operator’s website.

Enter the mobile phone number to be linked, verified, or re-verified with Aadhaar.

An OTP will be then sent to the registered mobile number; enter the OTP and click on ‘Submit’.

Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number.

A message would then be sent by the telecom operator for OTP generation.

The user will receive a consent message about e-KYC details.

The user will have to accept all the terms and conditions and enter the OTP generated by the telecom company.

A confirmation message about the Aadhaar and phone number re-verification will be sent.

Call 14546 from your mobile number.

Choose whether you are an Indian or NRI.

Give your consent to re-verify Aadhaar by pressing 1.

Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number and confirm it by pressing 1.

An OTP is sent to the registered mobile number.

Provide your consent to the operator to access your name, photo, and date of birth from UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India).

The IVR reads out the last four digits of your mobile number; if correct, enter the OTP.

Press 1 to complete the process.

Meanwhile, the government has asked all telecom operators to provide the facility to link Aadhaar for senior citizens and specially-abled people by sending their representatives to their homes. For the new applicants for the Aadhaar Card, they can link their new cards with their mobile phone numbers once they receive them.

How to update or change your mobile number in Aadhaar?