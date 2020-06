Looking to link your Aadhaar with mobile number or update the number? We bring to you a simple guide that will help you do the procedure smoothly.

Aadhaar card users can update mobile number by visiting any of the Permanent Enrollment Centre and following the biometric authentication. The Aadhaar holder has to be present with the Aadhaar card at the centre for a change in the registered mobile number, according to Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) -- the issuer of 12-digit Aadhaar number.

However, verification of the mobile number can be done via Interactive Voice Response (IVR) service from the comfort of one's home. Regardless of one's network, one can simply dial a central number and verify their mobile number registered with Aadhaar number.

Here's how to verify mobile number registered with Aadhaar via IVR service:

Step 1: Call 14546 from mobile number

Step 2: Indian nationals should press '1' while NRIs '2'

Step 3: Give the consent for re-verification of mobile number by punching in 12-digit Aadhaar number

Step 4: Enter the registered mobile number. Photo, name and date of birth from UIDAI data base will be picked

Step 5: An OTP (One-Time Password) will be sent on the registered mobile number. Enter it

Step 6: Now, tap '1' to complete

How to update mobile number in Aadhaar card by visiting the centre:

Step 1: Visit the Aadhaar enrollment/update centre

Step 2: Fill the Aadhaar update form

Step 3: Enter the current mobile number in the form

Step 4: The executive will perform biometric authentication and register the request. A fee of Rs 50 has to be paid for availing this service