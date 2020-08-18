  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Personal finance
Personal Finance

Looking to invest in gold mutual funds? Here's all you need to know

Updated : August 18, 2020 11:52 AM IST

Gold mutual funds are open ended funds that allows the citizens to invest without demat account.
In gold MFs, there are asset management firms who purchase gold on investors’ behalf through exchange traded funds (ETFs).
The value of these funds is determined by way of Net Asset Value (NAV), which is disclosed at the end of the trading hours.
Looking to invest in gold mutual funds? Here's all you need to know

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Renault Duster with 1.3 turbo petrol engine launched at starting price of Rs 10.49 lakh

Renault Duster with 1.3 turbo petrol engine launched at starting price of Rs 10.49 lakh

Petronet LNG shares rally 5% after Q1 earnings beat estimates

Petronet LNG shares rally 5% after Q1 earnings beat estimates

Gold prices rise by Rs 340, silver jumps Rs 1,306

Gold prices rise by Rs 340, silver jumps Rs 1,306

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement