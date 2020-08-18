Personal Finance Looking to invest in gold mutual funds? Here's all you need to know Updated : August 18, 2020 11:52 AM IST Gold mutual funds are open ended funds that allows the citizens to invest without demat account. In gold MFs, there are asset management firms who purchase gold on investors’ behalf through exchange traded funds (ETFs). The value of these funds is determined by way of Net Asset Value (NAV), which is disclosed at the end of the trading hours. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply