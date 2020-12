The key to a financially secured life lies in sowing seeds early. One needs to focus on building a robust corpus right from a young age. There are multiple avenues available in the market that can help in generating wealth. One should choose different asset categories depending upon the risk appetite and liquidity.

Here are some of the best investment options for 2021, as suggested by experts:

Direct equity

An investor who knows to balance the risk and return should continue investing in direct equities in 2021 too, say experts.

According to Prateek Mehta, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer, Scripbox, 2020 saw a big correction and then a big recovery in equities.

“It has been a massive value creator for individual investors and a proven way to create and accumulate wealth. So, investors should regularly invest and be disciplined about increasing the investments as their savings go up,” Mehta suggests.

Mutual funds

According to Omkeshwar Singh, Head of RankMF, Samco Securities, if an investor carefully looks at the asset classes, mutual funds cover almost all types of assets i.e. equity, debt, hybrid (equity/debt mix) gold and real estate.

“The holding of these assets via mutual funds route is financial in nature i.e. for gold and real estate, investors are not required to hold anything in physical form, as the liquidity in physical assets is lower and many times, due to distress selling, the fair value is not realized in the time of need. Considering this and the unit or ticket size of the investments, mutual funds provide the best investment options to retail investors and the investments can be started with as low as Rs 100,” Singh opines.

Meanwhile, Mehta of Scripbox suggests investors to build an allocation to global equities in their portfolio as global tech giants and companies have created a lot of value over the past few years. There are a number of good mutual funds that make it easy and convenient for investors to invest in international opportunities.

Exchange-traded funds or ETFs

Exchange-traded funds or ETFs, types of investment funds, are similar in many ways to mutual funds, except that ETFs are bought and sold throughout the day on stock exchanges. ETFs involve a collection of securities—such as stocks—that often track an underlying index.

According to Arshad Fahoum, Chief Product Officer, Market Pulse, passive investors should stay balanced between a large-cap index ETF and a gold ETF for the coming year to have a sufficient hedge in case equities start heading south at some point.

Fixed deposits (FDs)

FDs, also known as term deposits, are one of the best options for people looking for an assured income as they are risk-free. In FDs, a lump sum amount is locked-in for a specific period. Investors can choose tenure usually in the range of 7 days to 10 years.

However, investors should be careful while choosing FDs as banks have recently announced reductions in rates.

Public Provident Fund (PPF)

The Public Provident Fund (PPF) is a post office savings scheme in India. PPF is an ideal option for investors any day because it offers multiple benefits such as low-risk appetite, tax benefits and a steady interest on the money deposited.

In PPF, the maturity amount and the overall interest earned during the period of investment are tax-free.

"Periodic investment in PPF for a long-term can do the trick with the power of compounding,” says Suren Kochhar, Senior President, Head of Sales & Marketing, YES Asset Management (India) Limited.

National Pension System (NPS)

NPS, introduced by the government, allows individuals to contribute towards building a pension corpus throughout their working life. A subscriber can also continue to contribute to NPS account beyond retirement (up to 70 years). It allows one to develop a significant fund for the second innings of life, say experts.