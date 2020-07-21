Personal Finance Looking to create an emergency fund? Here are your options Updated : July 21, 2020 01:46 PM IST An emergency fund or contingency fund is a specified amount set aside for emergencies that arise unexpected. The first step while setting an emergency fund is estimating how much money is required. Emergency funds must be readily accessible; therefore investors should necessarily invest in liquid instruments. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply