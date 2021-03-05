Looking to buy health insurance? Here are some frequently asked questions Updated : March 05, 2021 02:23 PM IST Health insurance is extremely essential to safeguard investments and the uncertainty of a medical emergency. However, customers should do proper research in terms of features and coverage options before finalizing the policy. Published : March 05, 2021 02:23 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply