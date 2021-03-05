Looking to buy health insurance? Here are some frequently asked questions

Health insurance is essential to safeguard your savings in the event of a medical emergency. While there are several options available, customers should research the features and coverage options before deciding on a policy.

Here's a handy list of frequently asked questions in relation to health insurance (Responses for the same have been compiled by Shreeraj Deshpande, Chief Operating Officer, Future Generali India Insurance):

Is there a right age to buy health insurance?

There is no right age to purchase health insurance, but purchasing at an early age is advantageous. This is because certain ailments have waiting periods and full coverage usually kicks in after several years have passed.

Also read: Here's how much health and life insurance cover should you buy

There is always an assumption as individuals grow, they are more likely to develop certain diseases, which may prevent them from going in for higher coverage or may be charged higher premiums.

What factors should one consider while buying health insurance?

With the increasing cost of healthcare in India, buying a health insurance policy has become imperative so that customers have financial security during emergencies.

Here 2 important factors one should consider before buying health insurance:

Balancing between premium and coverage:

It can be very tempting to opt for a policy with the lowest premium. However, sometimes it may lead to lower insurance coverage/more restrictions in terms of sub-limits, higher waiting periods., etc. It is recommended that an individual should strike a balance between the benefits and the ones that they can afford.

Cashless hospitalization benefits:

Health Insurance companies usually have a tie-up with network hospitals where the policyholders can avail themselves cashless treatment in case of a medical emergency. Here, the insurer pays directly to the hospital the amount of claim incurred subject to the terms and conditions of the policy. Hence, customers should not look for funds and then file for their reimbursement. Rather, they should check if the insurer has a tie-up with the hospital near their vicinity.

Can getting health insurance at a younger age reduce the overall premium?

As of now the health insurance products in India are generally priced depending upon the age and health status of the proposer, as well as the sums, insured, opted and off-course the product construct. The premiums do increase as the age of the person increases.

At a younger age, a person may be able to get much wider coverage. The same cover he/she may invite loading if opted at a higher age if he/she has some co-morbidities.

Should one buy health insurance despite having group insurance?

Employers do offer health insurance coverage to their employees and dependents. However, this cover may be limited in terms of the sum insured/coverage as per the HR policy as well as a cadre of the employee. There could always be a period of unemployment either while changing jobs or even otherwise when it is very important to have financial protection under health insurance. Post-employment either through superannuation or voluntary retirement, there is a need to have proper health insurance coverage.

It is, thus, advisable to ensure a person has a retail health insurance cover irrespective of his coverage under group health insurance of the employer as it would again be difficult to obtain an optimum cover if opted late.