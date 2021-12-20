Looking to buy health insurance for senior citizens? Here are key things to consider

Medical inflation has been on the rise for the past decade or two and it shows no signs of slowing down. This has consequently increased the plight of middle-class Indians when it comes to managing health expenses - be it for medical emergencies which require hospitalization or even smaller treatments. The demand for health insurance, too, has increased although it is still not enough.

This brings us to the question of how it affects expensive health insurance products - for example, senior citizen insurance. As one’s parents age, they become more susceptible to health ailments which increases their chances of hospitalizations and medical interventions. It would not be wise to depend solely on your savings to mitigate these expenses in any scenario.

Here too, a good health insurance cover - albeit with higher premiums - goes a long way in preventing you from depleting your life’s savings.

The advent of the pandemic brought to light newer health complications for the elderly as well, increasing the need for higher coverage. Investing in comprehensive health insurance will ensure that you are covered for medical emergencies and do not have to compromise on the quality of treatments. If you still haven’t covered your parents with health insurance and are planning to buy one, here are a few things you might want to keep in mind.

Understand The Policy Inclusions and Exclusions In Detail

Senior citizen health insurance is subject to a lot of terms and exclusions due to the added health risks of an elderly person. This is why it becomes extremely important to be absolutely thorough with the coverage details before you even consider it for purchase. Make sure you have read through the policy document, especially with respect to the coverage of any specific disease that your parents might have. A lot of surgeries also come of fixed waiting periods, so if you have something planned make sure you are aware of these details.

Understand The Sub Limits and Coverage Cappings

One of the key factors to consider before finalizing health insurance is to understand the sub-limits. Sub-limit is the monetary cap put in the form of a limit on the claim amount for certain medical procedures or expenses. Though sub-limits help you lower the premiums, they can affect the claim amount. For example, most health insurance policies come with a 1-2 percent of Sum Insured as the cap for covering room rent. All these will come in handy while filing a claim, helping you divide your costs between what you need to shell out of your pocket versus what would be covered by Insurance.

Understand The Different Waiting Periods

Every insurance plan has a waiting period depending on the plan and health conditions. This waiting period can vary from 1 month to up to 4 or 5 years.

Besides the initial cool-off period, which is usually anywhere between 30 - 90 days, there is a separate waiting period applicable for pre-existing conditions which are around 1 - 4 years. There are also different waiting periods applicable on planned surgeries, for example, cataract, knee replacement surgery, etc. Nowadays, plans with zero waiting periods are available too - although the premiums are quite high for these. However, considering the health risks associated with elderly people, it is advisable to invest in a day one cover.

Understand The Need For A Combination Of Individual Plans And Top-Up Plans

Plans offered by each insurance company are different. Nowadays, with constantly increasing medical inflation, having a policy with high coverage (say over 20-25 lakh) is very important. This especially applies to your parents as their risk of major hospitalizations is much higher. We know that you would be already paying much more because of the age so adding on to the coverage would only double the trouble for you. In order to combat this, you can look at a combination of policies with different sum insured along with top-up plans to keep you prepared for anything and everything.

Understand The Coverage For Pre-Existing Diseases

Generally, family floater and individual health insurance do not cover pre-existing or chronic conditions. Pre-existing covers are a separate category of health insurance that covers only the insured member (the one with a pre-existing condition). Premiums are much higher for these policies and so are the waiting periods that can go anywhere between 1 - 4 years. Even then, the insurer might not agree to offer coverage because of double the health risks associated with the chronic condition coupled with the age.

If your parents do not have any chronic condition, it is integral that you immediately cover them. Just in case they get diagnosed with any of the chronic conditions like diabetes, etc, they can get easily get covered in the existing policy.

Understand The Need For Transparency Of Health Records

With an increase in age, your parents face a much higher risk of hospitalization. This is why you must ensure that you provide all the health details of your parents with the insurance company as explicitly as possible. This will avoid any confusion and grounds for rejection when the time to file a claim comes.

Make an informed decision before buying a health cover for your parents. Today insuretech platforms offer customized health plans based on your healthcare needs and financial conditions as well. They also offer dedicated support and have improved the customer experience drastically.

In today’s time, a general health insurance policy may not be enough to cover all your health expenses. A health cover that takes care of hospitalization, as well as primary and recuperative care, is essential. You need to make sure that you are covered throughout your healthcare journey, and not just for major events.

Health insurances guarantee safety to you and your loved ones. They are like a beacon of light you can turn to when the times call for urgent aid. So invest in one today, if you haven’t already.

The author, Jayan Mathews, is Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer at Vital. The views expressed are personal