A family floater health insurance is one of the best plans for any customer who wishes to include immediate family members like parents, wife, children, and other dependents in the policy. These plans offer coverage to family members at a single premium, in place of multiple individual premiums.

According to Balachander Sekhar, chief executive officer at RenewBuy, a family floater policy of Rs 5 lakh is the most widely used across the country.

"Usually this type of health insurance policy works best for families where all members belong to the lower/younger age group. However, one should opt for policies as per the family’s requirements," he suggests.

How do these plans work?

In family floater plans, the entire sum insured floats among the covered family members.

In the words of Amit Chhabra, head-health insurance, Policybazaar, "Any covered family member can utilise any amount up to the sum insured. For instance, if a customer buys a family floater plan with Rs 20 lakh, then any of the family members can utilize any amount up to the sum insured. A family floater plan offers great flexibility in terms of utilizing the overall insurance coverage among the covered family members."

The number of family members and their age group is one significant factor for choosing a family floater plan.

What determines the premium of these policies?

A family floater gives the advantage of covering the whole family at a low premium and a larger sum assured. However, the premium depends on the oldest member of the family. In case, senior citizens- elderly parents are included in the plan, a higher premium needs to be paid.

Hence, Sekhar asks customers to go for separate plans for senior citizens and family floater for other members.

“It is beneficial if the eldest member of the family falls under the age bracket of 26-40 years,” he opines.

Current and any pre-existing health conditions of the family members, as Chhabra says, also play a vital role in deciding the premium and sum assured for the family. Higher medical complications demands for higher sum assured, therefore, results in higher premiums.