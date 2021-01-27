Looking to buy an annuity plan? Here's all you need to know

Life insurance addresses the twin risks of an early demise and living too long. While the term insurance plans with adequate life cover act as an income replacement tool for the family in case of an untimely demise, annuity products cover living too long.

According to Amit Palta, Chief Distribution Officer, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, higher life expectancy coupled with the absence of social security makes a compelling case for retirement planning. Hence, annuity products offered by life insurance companies come here as a rescue providing regular income enabling customers to be financially independent in their golden years.

“These plans address the retirement income needs of customers and offer the safety net of guaranteed life-long income irrespective of the prevailing market conditions,” Palta explains.

Under this product, policyholders also have the option to pay once (purchase price) and get guaranteed regular income for their entire life (annuity).

Customers can choose to receive the annuity now or after 1 to 10 years. There is a flexibility to receive annuity monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or yearly, according to ICICI Prudential Life Insurance.

Also read | NPS vs annuity plans: Which is a better investment option for retirement purpose?

While planning the annuity, customers are required to choose the annuity option, annuity payout frequency and the year from which they would like to receive and also the purchase price that they wish to pay.

Additionally, customers have the option to choose to get annuity immediately with 'Immediate Annuity' options or anytime later through 'Deferred Annuity' options.

The purchase price for a given annuity varies depending upon the option chosen. The annuity option, frequency and the deferment period once opted for cannot be changed after the free-look period.

Customers can choose to take annuity for a single-life or joint-life.

In the case of joint-life, the primary annuitant will be the primary person entitled to receive the annuity payouts, while the secondary annuitant will be entitled to receive the annuity payouts in the event of the death of the primary annuitant.

In the case of joint life, the secondary annuitant can be the spouse/child/parent or sibling of the primary annuitant. For joint life options with the return of purchase price, in case the secondary annuitant dies before the primary annuitant, the purchase price is payable to the nominee.

In the case of joint life without return of purchase price option, no further benefits are payable, as per ICICI Prudential Life Insurance.