Personal Finance Looking to buy an annuity plan? Here's all you need to know Updated : January 27, 2021 11:51 AM IST Life insurance addresses the twin risks of an early demise and living too long. While the term insurance plans with adequate life cover act as an income replacement tool for the family in case of an untimely demise, annuity products cover the risk of living too long.