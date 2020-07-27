Looking to buy a health insurance top-up? Keep these 5 things in mind

Health insurance companies offer their existing policyholders top-up plans that allow them to increase their coverage beyond the sum assured.

These can be bought on an existing plan or as a basic policy at lower premium rates.

In case a policyholder exhausts the basic financial help provided under the normal plan, he/she can opt for a top-up to get complete protection under serious circumstances.

Here are certain factors one should keep in mind while selecting health insurance top-up:

Medical needs

It’s vital to check whether the benefits offered by the top-up plan are adequate to meet the medical needs, says Rakesh Goyal, Director, Probus Insurance, Insurtech Broking Company.

“It’s better to have a cautious review of the family’s medical history and make the decision based on the medical needs,” he opines.

Deductible limits

Every top-up plan comes with a fixed deductible amount and cannot be increased as per the needs.

"Ideally, the deductible amount should be equal or close to the sum insured as per the base policy," suggests Anand Roy, MD, Star Health and Allied Insurance.

According to Mayank Bathwal, CEO, Aditya Birla Health Insurance, a top-up is effective when the base sum assured is exhausted.

"Thus, a policyholder would get covered for a considerable sum at a much lower cost. Also, it provides with extra cover that he/she may require with considerable savings on the premium. For instance, a top-up plan of Rs 3 lakh has a deductible threshold of Rs 1 lakh. If a claim is made to the tune of Rs. 1.5 lakh, then the top-up plan is activated and the health insurance company pays the excess Rs 50,000 to settle the full claim," he explains.

Sub Limits

Policyholders should also check whether there are any sub limits associated with the plan.

"Note that if there are any sub limits, one should make sure that it is as low as possible," suggests Goyal.

Waiting period

If one is planning to buy the base and the top-up plan from different companies, it's important to check for the pre-existing disease (PED) waiting period continuity, says Naval Goel, CEO and Founder, PolicyX.

"A person should stick to one's insurer. If an individual top-up is bought from the same company as an existing health cover or the employer-provided cover, then also a few insurance companies offer continuity in the PED waiting period," explains Goel.

Income tax benefits

One should also consider whether the premium rates of the plan offer the benefits of income tax deductions while choosing a policy. If the premium is being paid for a plan that covers self, spouse and children, a maximum of Rs 25,000, under Section 80D can be claimed as deduction.