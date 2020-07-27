Personal Finance Looking to buy a health insurance top-up? Keep these 5 things in mind Updated : July 27, 2020 08:13 PM IST The top-up health insurance plans provide coverage beyond the sum insured in the policyholder’s existing plan and enhances policy’s features and benefits. These can be bought on an existing plan or as a basic policy at lower premium rates. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply