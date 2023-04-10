Explained: Why this might be the best time to take a gold loan?

Gold has become an ideal liquid asset against which loans can be achieved. The rising prices can provide the much-needed additional money to the needy to tide over any financial crisis, Here's more on gold loans

Gold prices have recently hit record highs in global banking turmoil and that’s bound to affect the gold loan industry. During a financial crisis, gold is regarded as a safe haven investment and is frequently used as collateral for gold loans. With the possibility of obtaining a higher-value gold loan at the same asset level (which gold currently is), there is a considerable potential that the demand for gold loans will rise.

According to Anuj Arora, Co-founder and COO at SahiBandhu, the demand for gold loan has already increased by over 12 percent in a single year and he is anticipating that trend to continue.

"Recent increases in the price of gold are encouraging for those who invest in the yellow metal. As a result of increased global financial unpredictability, the rupee's depreciation, and the impending festival season, gold prices in some parts of India have risen to around Rs 60,000 per 10 gram for the first time in physical retail markets. And according to data from the exchange, the price of gold is currently hovering around that level on the MCX's gold derivatives trading platform," Arora pointed out.

When gold prices increase, more people are likely to utilise gold as collateral for loans. As a result, loan ticket sizes rise, resulting in loan growth for gold financiers. The bigger ticket size benefits both the lender and the borrower.

"The borrower can get more money by guaranteeing the same quantity of gold, while the lender can increase their loan portfolio," Arora told CNBC-TV18.com.

Explaining the benefits of gold loans , Arora further said that they offer higher loan-to-value (LTV).

The value of the gold deposited as collateral determines the amount of the gold loan. At the moment, banks offer a loan to value (LTV) of 75 percent, whereas other financial service providers lend up to 60 percent.

In other words, if the gold is worth Rs. 1 lakh, the person can get a loan for Rs. 75,000.

The rising cost of gold may be another factor. In India, the cost of 10 grams of 24-carat gold has surpassed Rs 60,700. A higher value for the gold pledged and a higher loan amount from lenders could arise from high prices.

"When compared to personal loan interest rates, gold loan interest rates are unquestionably on the lower end. Compared to other financial products, like personal loans, which have much higher rates, gold loans have lower interest rates. Interest on personal loans typically ranges from 16-25 percent annually. For gold loans, the annual interest rate is as low as 7 percent," Arora told CNBC-TV18.com.

Several banks are currently offering gold loan schemes at comparable rates. Thanks to net banking and other internet-based facilities, borrowers can get the credit transferred almost instantly in case of gold loans.

Here are the recent rates of banks offering gold loans:

Name of the Bank Interest Rate Loan Amount Axis Bank 13.50% to 16.95% Rs 25,001 to Rs.25 lakh HDFC 11% to 16% Rs 10,000 onwards Canara Bank 7.35% Rs 5,000 to Rs.35 lakh Muthoot 12% to 26% Rs 1,500 onwards SBI 7.00% onwards Rs.20,000 to Rs 50 lakh Kotak Mahindra 10.00% - 17.00% Rs 20,000 to Rs 1.5 crore IndusInd Bank 11.50% - 16.00% Up to Rs 10 lakh Manappuram 9.90% to 24.00% As per the requirement of the scheme Bank of Maharashtra 7.10% Up to Rs 20 lakh PNB 7.70% to 8.75% Rs 25,000 to Rs 10 lakh Bank of Baroda 8.85% onwards Up to Rs 50 lakh

(Source: Bankbazaar)

Given that interest rates on gold loans by some banks are low, it may be a good time for those in need of short-term capital to take a gold loan. This is because, if the individual is unable to repay the gold loan, the financier may sell the pledged gold.