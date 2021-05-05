  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Personal finance

Locked up your vehicle due to COVID-19? Here’s how to save on insurance premiums

Updated : May 05, 2021 04:46:18 IST

The COVID-19 pandemic has altered the lives of people in more than ways one could have imagined.
A standout development is that a lot of employees and professionals are now working from home and using their vehicles relatively lesser than pre-pandemic days.
Locked up your vehicle due to COVID-19? Here’s how to save on insurance premiums
Published : May 05, 2021 04:39 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Serum Institute of India rejected $1 billion offer in October: Report

Serum Institute of India rejected $1 billion offer in October: Report

COVID-19: Over 400 drive in, get vaccine jabs on day 1 in Mumbai

COVID-19: Over 400 drive in, get vaccine jabs on day 1 in Mumbai

UK-India announce 1 billion pound bilateral trade and investment deal; experts decode its impact

UK-India announce 1 billion pound bilateral trade and investment deal; experts decode its impact

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
  • LIVE-TV

recommended for you

Advertisement