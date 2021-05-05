Locked up your vehicle due to COVID-19? Here’s how to save on insurance premiums Updated : May 05, 2021 04:46:18 IST The COVID-19 pandemic has altered the lives of people in more than ways one could have imagined. A standout development is that a lot of employees and professionals are now working from home and using their vehicles relatively lesser than pre-pandemic days. Published : May 05, 2021 04:39 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply