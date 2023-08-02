3 Min Read
Loan restructuring vs loan refinancing: Ensuring a clear understanding between the two will enable you to select the most suitable option for your circumstances. Read further
Loans are used by many to pay for planned and unplanned expenses. However, during the loan tenure, some borrowers might face financial difficulties in repaying the monthly equated monthly instalments (EMIs). To solve the issue, lenders often come up with loan restructuring or loan refinancing options.
While both of these may appear similar at first glance, they are distinct processes with unique objectives. It is crucial to grasp these differences to make an informed decision based on one's specific financial requirements.
The definition
Loan restructuring involves making changes to existing loan terms and conditions without replacing the loan with a new one, while loan refinancing refers to the process of taking out a new loan to pay off an existing one.
Which is done when
Loan refinancing is primarily done to save money on interest or to consolidate debt, while restructuring is intended to provide relief for borrowers experiencing financial hardship, said Amarjeet Tiwari, Head – Technology at SahiBnk, Powered by Manipal Business Solutions.
What is assessed by the lender and when
When opting for refinancing, Tiwari said, the lender assesses the borrower’s overall credit record, and borrowers with a good credit record can avail of favourable terms.
"In the case of restructuring, the focus lies on the borrower’s current financial situation and their ability to repay the modified loan," he told CNBC-TV18.com.
Impact on credit score
Refinancing can entail a positive impact on a borrower’s credit score, provided that they make timely payments on the new loan. Loan restructuring is usually bereft of any direct impact on a borrower’s credit score but can prevent further damage that could result from default.
Which one should borrowers choose?
Both loan restructuring and loan refinancing are credit instruments that can be useful to borrowers. However, the choice should depend on the borrower's requirements.
According to Rajesh Shet, CEO & Co-founder at SahiBandhu, loan restructuring will craft personalised Equated Monthly Installments (EMIs) and bolster loan-to-value ratios, instilling unparalleled security. On the other hand, loan refinancing will unravel a world of optimised interest rates and flexible terms, enhancing financial efficiency.
The table below can help to understand better the difference between the two and make an informed choice (compiled by Pramod Kathuria – Founder and CEO, of Easiloan):
|Aspect
|Loan Restructuring
|Loan Refinancing
|Definition
|Modifying an ongoing loan's terms
|Transferring an ongoing loan to a new lender
|Objective
|Avoid loan defaults
|Utilize better interest rates and terms
|Impact on Credit Report
|Reflected as 'restructured'; may negatively affect credit scores
|Temporary dip due to applying for a new loan, but bounces back with repayment
|Long-term Effect on Credit
|Difficult to bounce back from a restructured loan
|Temporary impact, long-term positive with timely repayment
|Purpose
|Financial distress management
|Seizing growth opportunities and cost savings
