State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday increased its marginal cost of funds-based lending rates (MCLR) by 10 basis points (bps) across tenures. The country's largest lender's decision will come into effect from Friday.

The one-year MCLR—which is considered as the benchmark—now stands increased to 7.10 percent from the previous 7 percent. MCLR on the loans of other tenures now also stands increased by 10 bps (Please refer to the table below).

The overnight MCLR now will be at 6.75 percent from the previous 6.65 percent. A three-year loan would have an MCLR of 7.40 percent per annum and a two-year loan would have 7.30 percent. The loans for shorter tenures such as six months, three months and one month would be 7.05 percent, 6.75 percent, and 6.75 percent, respectively.

The SBI had earlier in mid-February increased interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) for tenures above two years by 10-15 basis points. Accordingly, the FD tenure of 2-years to less than 3 years will get an interest of 5.20 percent. The news rates were applicable for FDs worth less than Rs 2 crore.

Last week, India's largest private sector lender HDFC Bank had also raised its interest rates on FDs that have a corpus of less than Rs 2 crore. The interest rate for different tenures has been raised by 5-10 basis points.

HDFC Bank raising FD interest rates came in a day after the Punjab National Bank (PNB) has reduced interest rates on savings accounts to 2.7 percent per annum for balances below Rs 10 lakh. India's second-largest public sector bank has also brought down the interest rate on savings account deposits of more than Rs 10 lakh to 2.75 percent.