Loan against PPF: Find out interest rate, how much credit can you apply for?

Public Provident Fund (PPF), a government validated and recognised investment scheme, is considered one of the best retirement-focused instruments. It has an initial lock-in period of 15 years and can reap huge benefits with the power of compounding.

Apart from investment benefits, PPF can also be used to raise funds during any financial emergency. Investors can avail of loans against this investment avenue.

When can one take a loan against PPF?

Those who hold the PPF account can take a loan after the expiry of one year from the end of the financial year in which the initial subscription was made (i.e. for an account opened during 2019-20, the loan can be taken in 2021-22).

The loan can be taken before the expiry of five years.

How much loan amount can be taken?

The loan amount can be a maximum of 25 percent of the second year immediately after the loan application year. This means that if a loan is taken during 2021-22, 25 percent of balance credit on 31.03.2020 will be considered.

How many times can an individual take loan against PPF?

It’s important to note that only one loan can be taken in a financial year. The second loan cannot be provided till the first loan is repaid.

What is the interest rate charged on these types of loans?

If the loan is repaid within 36 months of the loan taken, the loan interest rate at 1 percent per annum is applicable. If the loan is repaid after 36 months of the loan taken, the interest rate at 6 percent per annum is applicable from the date of loan disbursement.

Under what circumstances loan facility is not available?

A loan/withdrawal facility is not available on discontinued accounts.

What are the benefits of taking a loan against PPF?

Loan against PPF account has the lowest interest rates in comparison with traditional personal loans from other banks, according to Paisabazaar.

Additionally, loans borrowed against the PPF account do not ask for collateral or any mortgage.

When can one prematurely withdraw from a PPF account?

Withdrawal can be taken after the expiry of five years from the end of the year in which the account was opened. An account holder can withdraw prematurely, up to a maximum of 50 percent of the amount that is in the account. Further, withdrawals can be made only once in a financial year.

For withdrawing PPF balance, investors are required to fill and submit Form C with the concerned branch of the bank where the PPF account lies.