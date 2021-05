A little known mutual fund, Quant Small Cap Fund, claimed the top spot in performance among all equity mutual funds in India last year with an impressive 206 percent return. Unknown to many in the past, it changed hands in 2018 and was lagging behind its peers even in the year 2019.

The erstwhile Escorts Mutual Fund was sold to Quant Capital in 2018 and has a new management headed by Sandeep Tandon. Incidentally, Quant Capital was part of the Anil Ambani owned Reliance Securities.

The company has 13 active mutual funds with an impressive asset under management (AUM) of Rs 1,855 crore. At the time of the buyout, the AUM was at a dismal Rs 235 crore. Only last month, it managed to add assets of Rs 600-700 crore. According to Mint, the rationale behind Quant's success is it follows the ‘VLRT’ strategy of analysing valuation, liquidity, risk and timing.

In simpler terms, it means, a high turnover ratio or a churn in the portfolio with stocks frequently bought and sold. With its strategy paying off, Quant stated that it places more weight on liquidity and market sentiment instead of looking at valuations.

Another scheme from Quant, the Quant Tax Plan, performed at a stunning 131.5 percent, beating both benchmark and category.