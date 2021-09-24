List of super apps available in Indian banking space that you shouldn't miss

Super Apps have become a major tech trend these days, providing a range of services in an all-in-one experience to users. Given its immense business potential, many large banks in India have also joined launched ‘super apps’, allowing users to access several services from one single app.

In fact, most of these ' super apps ' have tied up with several partner apps such as Swiggy, Zomato, Dominos, BookMyShow, Grofers, Bigbasket, Myntra, Tata Sky, Goibibo, Yatra, Make My Trip, among others so that customers don’t have to switch between apps.

Here are some super apps in the banking space which one should know:

ICICI Bank’s iMobile

ICICI Bank , launched 'iMobile Pay' — a mobile banking app that provides payments and banking services to customers of any bank. 'iMobile Pay' app offers a combination of facilities of a payment app — such as enabling customers to pay to any Unified Payments Interface (UPI) ID or merchants, pay bills and do online recharges among others - with instant banking services namely savings account, investments, loans, credit cards, gift cards, travel cards and others.

Besides, 'iMobile Pay' users can transfer money to any bank account, payment app and digital wallet. The 'Pay to Contacts' feature enables users to automatically see the UPI IDs of their phone book contacts, registered on the ICICI Bank UPI ID network, of any payment app and digital wallet.

HDFC Bank-PayZapp

Pay Zapp is a digital payment and purchase solution from HDFC Bank . It claims to be a one-stop online portal offering customers ‘great deals at one place'. Using this, a customer’s debit or credit card can be connected to the application and multiple transactions can be carried.

Additionally, a customer can transfer funds, recharge mobile, pay bills, do travel bookings, book movie tickets; and order food, groceries using this app. Users can also apply for loans, purchase insurance and the bank also gives investment advice through the app.

Kotak Mahindra Bank-KayMall

Kotak Mahindra Bank’ s KayMall is a one-stop online mall for customer’s shopping and travel needs. This app allows customers to book flights, bus tickets and hotel rooms from Goibibo. It also allows booking train tickets from IRCTC.

Customers can shop online from Flipkart and Amazon.in and avail offers. Via KayMall, customers can also subscribe to magazines via Indiamags.

The bank has recently announced the launch of the ‘Pay Your Contact’ feature on KMBL’s mobile banking app that uses the Unified Payments Interface platform and allows customers to send money or make payments to any of their contacts across all payments apps by entering the beneficiary’s mobile number.

SBI-Yono

Yono, also known as You Only Need One, is a digital banking app introduced by the State Bank of India (SBI). Some of the offers available on the Yono app are from Flipkart, Amazon, Swiggy, Oyo Rooms, BigBasket, FirstCry, Tata CLiQ Pepperfry, RedBus and Ferns & Petals.