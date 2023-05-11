Liquid ETFs invest in very short maturity debt securities of 90 days maturity. In addition to this there is no credit risk, as it tracks RBIs overnight rate. Read on to know more about it

Investors involved in regular buy and sell activity tend to have huge credit balance in the trading account. This credit balance practically does not generate any return and equity brokers are required to transfer the credit balance in the bank account of investors at-least once in a quarter. The equity brokers also allow investors to simultaneously place an order for liquid exchange traded fund (ETF) after getting the sales proceed.

These liquid ETFs ensure that funds do not remain idle in trading account. Chintan Haria, Head, Product Development & Strategy at ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (AMC) calls this a quick and safe source to ensure investors idle credit balance gives return to the tune of even 6.2 percent currently.

Decoding liquid ETFs and performance

Liquid ETFs are very liquid short-term financial instruments which are traded on the stock exchanges like a stock. They invest in financial instruments with short-term maturity such as money market instruments, over-night risk securities and the likes.

"As a result, one need not worry about aspects like liquidity risk and credit risk," Haria told CNBC-TV18.com.

Notably, liquid ETF carry no securities transaction tax (STT) or custodian charges. The expense ratio is also relatively cheap. ICICI Prudential Liquid ETF has an expense ratio of 0.25 percent, which is the lowest in the liquid ETF universe.

In terms of returns, the annualised three-months, six-months and 1 –year category average return is 3.16 percent, 3.17 percent and 11.54 percent respectively. (Data as on May 9, 2023).

The benefits

Haria said that investors can consider parking excess cash for a short duration in liquid ETFs.

"Also, traders instead of maintaining a balance in trading account can consider parking money in liquid ETFs. Since units of liquid ETFs can be easily liquidated, they can also be used to fund margin requirements as and when required," he said.

Liquid ETF typically tends to maintain a constant net asset value (NAV) by having only a “daily income cum capital withdrawal” plan in which a dividend is declared daily of the gains/income accrued.

"One benefit is that, since NAV remains constant, no short-term capital gain comes into play. Some Liquid ETFs reinvest this dividend, and fractional units are issued against it, which also can be sold through the broker. The dividend income, however, is taxable in the hands of investors," Haria said while talking to CNBC-TV18.com.

How liquid fund can boost returns?

Often it is seen that post the shares are sold, the sale proceeds are credited in the trading account on T+1 day. Instead of letting this fund remain in the trading account, a better approach for traders would be to immediately invest the sale proceeds in liquid ETFs on the date of settlement.

In this way, Haria said that traders can start receiving returns on investments from the date of the settlement itself without assuming much risk.

"Also, traders can instruct the broker to buy or sell liquid ETFs to fund the purchase of future transactions as and when required. As a result, liquid ETF can help generate some returns from the traders’ idle credit balance thereby optimising capital to generate further profits," he added.