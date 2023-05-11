Liquid ETFs invest in very short maturity debt securities of 90 days maturity. In addition to this there is no credit risk, as it tracks RBIs overnight rate. Read on to know more about it

Investors involved in regular buy and sell activity tend to have huge credit balance in the trading account. This credit balance practically does not generate any return and equity brokers are required to transfer the credit balance in the bank account of investors at-least once in a quarter. The equity brokers also allow investors to simultaneously place an order for liquid exchange traded fund (ETF) after getting the sales proceed.

These liquid ETFs ensure that funds do not remain idle in trading account. Chintan Haria, Head, Product Development & Strategy at ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (AMC) calls this a quick and safe source to ensure investors idle credit balance gives return to the tune of even 6.2 percent currently.

Decoding liquid ETFs and performance

Liquid ETFs are very liquid short-term financial instruments which are traded on the stock exchanges like a stock. They invest in financial instruments with short-term maturity such as money market instruments, over-night risk securities and the likes.