Term insurance premiums to get costlier soon; here's why

Term insurance policy premiums are expected to see a rise soon, owing to increased stress in the reinsurance business, experts said while talking to CNBC-TV18.

COVID-19 caused a worldwide health crisis with a significant rise in casualties. The number of claims settled during the second wave was much higher than expected. The impact of COVID-19 led claims is likely to be one of the most significant reasons for term plan rates to be revised by the insurers," said Indraneel Chatterjee, Co-founder at RenewBuy.

The hike is significant as term premiums have remained more or less constant for the past 5 to 6 years.

With the advent of the pandemic, Chatterjee said that people have become more conscious about health and safety and cannot afford to take any risk.

“As uncertainties continue to rise in the wake of the new Omicron variant, having a life cover is more important than ever. Term plan is the need of the hour for every earning individual and should always be part of financial planning,” he said while speaking to CNBC-TV18.

Seconding his views, Anil Kumar Singh, Chief Actuarial Officer at Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance said that it is essential to remember that a term plan is the simplest and the most cost-effective life insurance product in the market.

“Protecting one’s future financial needs with a term insurance plan is definitely good for the long run. In view of the increasing uncertainties in people’s lives, having a life cover with a term insurance plan is a must and one of the safest options, securing the financial future of one’s family members. One should assess the value basis their annual income, lifestyle and the future value of money,” he said.

As per Singh, one should have an insurance cover that is at least 7-10 times his/ her annual income.

"Thus, it is recommended to take stock of one’s insurance needs and plug the gap through a term plan soon. If one does not have a term policy yet and planning to purchase one, this is the right time. One can purchase a term insurance plan at current and cheaper rates before the prices rise," Singh told CNBC-TV18.

Disclaimer:

The views and investment tips expressed by experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.