Life insurance sector’s premium collection figures for March are nothing less than a nightmare. The premium collection for life insurance sector in March has dropped by 32 percent coming in at Rs 37,459 crore. The fall in premium has been almost similar for both private and public sector life insurers, both dropping by 34 percent and 31 percent respectively.

The life insurance sector has seen a brutal fall in its retail annual premium equivalent (APE) as well. The APE is a measure used for comparison of life insurance revenue by normalising policy premiums into the equivalent of regular annual payments. The retail APE growth for life insurance sector in March has halved when compared with the figures of March last year.

State insurer Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has been worst hit on the APE front. The retail APE growth for the life insurance behemoth has dropped by a little over 64 percent.

Industry experts believe that there are multiple reasons which have led to the fall in life insurance premium in March. Approximately 10 percent of the entire year’s business happens in the last 15 days of the financial year and this time around business has started to face disruptions due to COVID-19 and the fear about its spread in the country.

Also, insurance regulators decision to give a 30-day grace period to life insurance policyholders for payment of their renewal premium led to some deferment in premium payment from policyholders.

Finally, disruption in insurance distribution channels like banks also led to fall in premium collection for life insurance companies.

Below is the table which shows how life insurance companies performed in March: