Life certificate submission: Govt warns pensioners against fake 'Jeevan Pramaan' website

All pensioners are required to submit their life certificate in November each year to pension disbursing authorities (PDA) such as banks and post offices to receive their monthly share. However, there is no such deadline for private sector employees receiving pension from the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) under the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS), 1995.

Many fake websites have come up lately and have conned pensioners to provide 'life certificate' or 'Jeevan Praman Patra' on the pretext of a registration charge. According to the PIB Fact check Twitter page, "A #Fake website 'http://jeevanpraman.online' is claiming to provide life certificate and seeking a payment of Rs 150 on the pretext of registration charge."

A #Fake website 'http://jeevanpraman.online' is claiming to provide Life certificate and seeking a payment of ₹150 on the pretext of registration charge. No such website is associated with the Govt of India.

According to EPFO, the Jeevan Praman Patra is valid for 12 months in case of EPS '95 pensioners and they can submit it at any time, which will be valid for one year from date of submission.

What are the ways to submit a life certificate/Jeevan Pramaan?

There are five ways through which pensioners can manually or digitally submit their annual life certificate:

Via portal: Pensioners can submit their l ife certificates online through the Jeevan Pramaan portal/app . For the same, pensioners need to submit their fingerprints using UIDAI-mandated equipment.

Via face recognition: The government allows pensioners to submit digital life certificate (DLC) using face-recognition technology system based on Aadhaar database.

Via doorstep banking: The certificate can also be submitted through Doorstep Banking Alliance. There is a nominal charge for the service and the concerned official will visit to the person's home and complete the process.

Via postman: The department of posts and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) launched the doorstep service for submitting digital life certificates through postman. To avail of this service, the pensioner must download the postinfo app from the google play store.