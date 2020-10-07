  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Personal finance
Personal Finance

LIC Nivesh Plus scheme: Eligibility, maturity benefits, key features to know

Updated : October 07, 2020 04:05 PM IST

State insurer Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) offers 'Nivesh Plus' scheme, which is a unit-linked, non-participating and single premium individual life plan.
It allows policyholders to monetize the investment opportunities associated with the stock market.
LIC Nivesh Plus scheme: Eligibility, maturity benefits, key features to know

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Stock Market Highlights: Market ends higher for 5th day led by RIL; Auto index surges, over 1%

Stock Market Highlights: Market ends higher for 5th day led by RIL; Auto index surges, over 1%

Short-term picks: MOSL lists 5 finance stocks with 1-3 month time frame

Short-term picks: MOSL lists 5 finance stocks with 1-3 month time frame

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 active cases fall below 9.1 lakh; lowest since Sept 9; total cases above 67.5 lakh

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 active cases fall below 9.1 lakh; lowest since Sept 9; total cases above 67.5 lakh

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement