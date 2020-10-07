Personal Finance LIC Nivesh Plus scheme: Eligibility, maturity benefits, key features to know Updated : October 07, 2020 04:05 PM IST State insurer Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) offers 'Nivesh Plus' scheme, which is a unit-linked, non-participating and single premium individual life plan. It allows policyholders to monetize the investment opportunities associated with the stock market. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.