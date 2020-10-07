LIC Nivesh Plus scheme: Eligibility, maturity benefits, key features to know

State insurer Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) is offering 'Nivesh Plus' scheme, which is a unit-linked, non-participating, and single premium individual life plan. It allows policyholders to monetise the investment opportunities associated with the stock market.

Customers have the flexibility to choose the basic sum assured at the inception. The sum assured options are 1.25 times of the single premium or 10 times of the single premium. Customers can invest in it through online and offline modes.

Here are key things to know about the LIC Nivesh Plus scheme:

Eligibility

The minimum entry age for 'LIC Nivesh Plus' plan is 90 days to 70 years.

Tenure and premium limits

The policy tenure is 10-35 years and the lock-in period is 5 years. The minimum limit on premiums is Rs 1 lakh, while there is no maximum limit.85 years is the maximum maturity age.

Maturity benefits

In case the policyholder survives the policy term, he/she receives the maturity benefits, which is equal to unit fund value and it is payable after the expiry of the policy term.

Freelook period

There is a free-look period offered by the company during which policyholders can return the policy to the company. 15 days of free look period is applicable if the policy is purchased directly from the company and 30 days are offered if it is purchased online.

Death benefits

If the insured dies during the policy term, then the nominee is entitled to receive the death benefits. An amount equal to the unit fund value is payable if the policyholder dies before the date of the commencement of risk.

If the insured dies after the date of the commencement of risk then the highest of basic sum assured excluding partial withdrawals and unit value is payable.

Partial withdrawals