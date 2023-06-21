LIC Mutual Fund set to acquire schemes of IDBI Mutual Fund: Here's what it means for investors

The schemes of IDBI MF will form part of LIC MF. Notably, LIC AMC will be acting as the asset management for the schemes of IDBI MF, while LIC TC will act as the trustee company.

LIC Mutual Fund (LICMF) is set to acquire IDBI Mutual Fund (IDBIMF) schemes. IDBIMF has informed about the merger with LICMF via an email to its investors. The communication also specifies the proposed change in sponsorship, trusteeship, management and administration of the IDBIMF schemes.

Accordingly, the schemes of IDBI MF will form part of LIC MF. Notably, LIC AMC will be acting as the asset management for the schemes of IDBI MF. Out of the 20 schemes of IDBIMF, 10 will be merged with schemes of LICMF in the same categories. The remaining 10 schemes of the fund house will be transferred to LICMF and renamed. The unitholders of IDBIMF will be offered an exit option without any exit load. The window for the same will be available till July 19, 2023.