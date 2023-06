LIC Mutual Fund set to acquire schemes of IDBI Mutual Fund: Here's what it means for investors

The schemes of IDBI MF will form part of LIC MF. Notably, LIC AMC will be acting as the asset management for the schemes of IDBI MF, while LIC TC will act as the trustee company.

LIC Mutual Fund (LICMF) is set to acquire IDBI Mutual Fund (IDBIMF) schemes. IDBIMF has informed about the merger with LICMF via an email to its investors. The communication also specifies the proposed change in sponsorship, trusteeship, management and administration of the IDBIMF schemes.

Live TV

Loading...

Accordingly, the schemes of IDBI MF will form part of LIC MF. Notably, LIC AMC will be acting as the asset management for the schemes of IDBI MF.