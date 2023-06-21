CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepersonal finance NewsLIC Mutual Fund set to acquire schemes of IDBI Mutual Fund: Here's what it means for investors

LIC Mutual Fund set to acquire schemes of IDBI Mutual Fund: Here's what it means for investors

LIC Mutual Fund set to acquire schemes of IDBI Mutual Fund: Here's what it means for investors
Read Time3 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Shivani Bazaz   | Anshul  Jun 21, 2023 4:49:16 PM IST (Updated)

The schemes of IDBI MF will form part of LIC MF. Notably, LIC AMC will be acting as the asset management for the schemes of IDBI MF, while LIC TC will act as the trustee company.

LIC Mutual Fund (LICMF) is set to acquire IDBI Mutual Fund (IDBIMF) schemes. IDBIMF has informed about the merger with LICMF via an email to its investors. The communication also specifies the proposed change in sponsorship, trusteeship, management and administration of the IDBIMF schemes.

Live TV

Loading...

Accordingly, the schemes of IDBI MF will form part of LIC MF. Notably, LIC AMC will be acting as the asset management for the schemes of IDBI MF.
Out of the 20 schemes of IDBIMF, 10 will be merged with schemes of LICMF in the same categories. The remaining 10 schemes of the fund house will be transferred to LICMF and renamed. The unitholders of IDBIMF will be offered an exit option without any exit load. The window for the same will be available till July 19, 2023.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X