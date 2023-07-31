LIC Mutual Fund acquires schemes of IDBI MF: Check scheme names post merger

homepersonal finance NewsLIC Mutual Fund acquires schemes of IDBI MF: Check scheme names post merger

By Anshul  Jul 31, 2023 1:46:51 PM IST (Published)

After completion of the merger, out of 20 schemes of IDBI MF, 10 schemes will be merged with similar schemes of LIC MF and the remaining 10 will be taken over by LIC MF on standalone basis, which will take its total scheme count to 38.

LIC Mutual Fund (LIC MF) on Monday announced the completion of the takeover of schemes of IDBI Mutual Fund (IDBI MF). The move is in line with LIC MF's mission to strengthen and diversify its product offerings and grow its assets under management (AUM) to emerge as a leading MF house in the country, LIC MF said in a statement.
LIC MF had an AUM of Rs 18,400 crore and IDBI MF had Rs 3,650 crore as of June 30, 2023. After completion of the merger, out of 20 schemes of IDBI MF, 10 schemes will be merged with similar schemes of LIC MF and the remaining 10 will be taken over by LIC MF on standalone basis, which will take its total scheme count to 38.
The following schemes will be carried over by LIC Mutual Fund:

Existing schemes of IDBI Mutual FundsScheme name post merger
IDBI Dividend Yield FundLIC MF Dividend Yield Fund
IDBI Focused 30 Equity FundLIC MF Focused 30 Equity Fund
IDBI Midcap FundLIC MF Midcap Fund
IDBI Healthcare FundLIC MF Healthcare Fund
IDBI Small Cap FundLIC MF Small Cap Fund
IDBI Long Term Value FundLIC MF Long Term Value Fund
IDBI Equity Savings FundLIC MF Equity Savings Fund
IDBI Gold Exchange Traded FundLIC MF Gold Exchange Traded Fund
IDBI Nifty Next 50 Index FundLIC MF Nifty Next 50 Index Fund
IDBI Gold Fund of FundLIC MF Gold Fund
(Source: IDBI MF)
With this merger, investors invested in IDBI MF schemes will get access to LICMF’s basket of product offerings covering equity, debt, hybrid, solution oriented themes, ETF and index funds.
Commenting on the completion of the scheme merger, T S Ramakrishnan, Managing Director & CEO of LIC Mutual Fund, said: “The merger will help us build wider market presence and offer a more extensive range of product basket. We will remain focused and work towards delivering long-term performance by adopting adequate risk control mechanisms.”
Earlier in March, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) had approved the proposal of LIC Mutual Fund Asset Management to acquire management rights over the schemes of IDBI MF from IDBI Asset Management.
In 2019, LIC completed the takeover of IDBI Bank, the sponsor of IDBI Mutual Fund. However, LIC has its own asset management company, LIC Mutual Fund, under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) rules.
LIC Mutual Fund was established on April 20, 1989 by LIC of India. LIC MF is an AMC with LIC of India as its sponsor and other stakeholders being LIC Housing Finance Ltd, GIC Housing Finance Ltd and Union Bank of India.
