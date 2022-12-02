The services will only be available to policyholders who have registered their plans on the LIC portal. Holders of insurance can register themselves on the customer portal available at www.licindia.in.

Insurance giant Life Insurance Corporation of India on Friday launched its first-ever interactive WhatsApp service for its registered LIC policyholders, which will enable its customers to avail benefits from the comfort of their home.

The services will only be available to policyholders who have registered their plans on the LIC portal. Holders of insurance can register themselves on the customer portal available at www.licindia.in.

The LIC on Friday made this announcement on Twitter.

How to activate LIC services on WhatsApp?

A user who has his policy registered only has to text a "Hi" to a mobile number 8976862090. The client will then be presented with 11 alternatives by the chatbot. The customer will then just need to respond with the concurrent serial number in order to avail any services.

Here's a list of services that are available -

Premium due

Bonus information

Policy status

Loan eligibility quotation

Loan repayment Quotation

Loan interest due

Premium paid certificate

ULIP -statement of units

LIC services links

Opt in/Opt out Services