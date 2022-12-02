Homepersonal finance news

LIC launches its WhatsApp Services — here's how it can be availed

2 Min(s) Read

By Anand Singha  Dec 2, 2022 5:06:53 PM IST (Published)

The services will only be available to policyholders who have registered their plans on the LIC portal. Holders of insurance can register themselves on the customer portal available at www.licindia.in.

Insurance giant Life Insurance Corporation of India on Friday launched its first-ever interactive WhatsApp service for its registered LIC policyholders, which will enable its customers to avail benefits from the comfort of their home.

The LIC on Friday made this announcement on Twitter.

How to activate LIC services on WhatsApp?
A user who has his policy registered only has to text a "Hi" to a mobile number 8976862090. The client will then be presented with 11 alternatives by the chatbot. The customer will then just need to respond with the concurrent serial number in order to avail any services.
Here's a list of services that are available -
  • Premium due
  • Bonus information
  • Policy status
  • Loan eligibility quotation
  • Loan repayment Quotation
  • Loan interest due
  • Premium paid certificate
  • ULIP -statement of units
  • LIC services links
  • Opt in/Opt out Services
  • End conversation
    • Also read: LIC launches 'New Jeevan Amar' and 'Tech Term' insurance plans — Check key features here
