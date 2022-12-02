The services will only be available to policyholders who have registered their plans on the LIC portal. Holders of insurance can register themselves on the customer portal available at www.licindia.in.
Insurance giant Life Insurance Corporation of India on Friday launched its first-ever interactive WhatsApp service for its registered LIC policyholders, which will enable its customers to avail benefits from the comfort of their home.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Decoding multi-year health insurance policy — What is it and what are key benefits?
IST3 Min(s) Read
View | Pakistan Election: Will Imran Khan's changed tack from long march to resignations to snap poll work?
IST5 Min(s) Read
View | G20 Presidency: India can shape global Web3 narrative
IST6 Min(s) Read
The services will only be available to policyholders who have registered their plans on the LIC portal. Holders of insurance can register themselves on the customer portal available at www.licindia.in.
The LIC on Friday made this announcement on Twitter.
How to activate LIC services on WhatsApp?
A user who has his policy registered only has to text a "Hi" to a mobile number 8976862090. The client will then be presented with 11 alternatives by the chatbot. The customer will then just need to respond with the concurrent serial number in order to avail any services.
Here's a list of services that are available -
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!