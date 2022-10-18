Homepersonal finance news

LIC launches new 'Dhan Varsha' plan — Check features, benefits and key details here

LIC launches new 'Dhan Varsha' plan — Check features, benefits and key details here

3 Min(s) Read

By Anshul   IST (Published)

Mini

LIC 'Dhan Varsha' is a savings life insurance plan which offers a combination of protection and savings. Here's all you need to know before investing in it

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has launched a new scheme 'LIC Dhan Varsha.' This is a non-linked, non-participating, individual, savings life insurance plan which offers a combination of protection and savings.
This plan provides financial support for the family in case of unfortunate death of the life assured during the policy term. It also provides guaranteed lumpsum amount on the date of maturity for the surviving life assured, LIC said in a statement.
This is a close ended plan and would be available for sale till March 31, 2023.
Here are key things to know about the news scheme:
What are the benefits offered?
Benefits payable under an in-force policy are:
Death benefit:
Death benefit payable, on death of the life assured during the policy term
after the date of commencement of risk but before the date of maturity,
will be “Sum Assured on Death” along with accrued guaranteed additions, LIC said.
Maturity benefit
On life assured surviving the stipulated date of maturity, “Basic Sum
Assured” along with accrued guaranteed additions will be payable.
ALSO READ | Benefits and features of personal accident insurance coverage
Guaranteed additions
The guaranteed additions will accrue at the end of each policy year,
throughout the policy term and shall depend on the option chosen, basic
sum assured and the policy term.
The rates of guaranteed additions are as specified below:
Guaranteed Additions (per ` 1000 Basic Sum Assured)
Option 1Option 2
Basic Sum AssuredPolicy Term 10 yearsPolicy Term 15 yearsPolicy Term 10 yearsPolicy Term 15 years
Rs 1,25,000 toRs 2,45,00060652530
Rs 2,50,000 toRs 6,95,00065703035
Rs 7,00,000 & above70753540
(Source: LIC)
How can policyholders pay the premiums?
Premiums can be paid in single (lumpsum) payment mode only.
Here's a sample illustrative single premiums for basic sum assured of ` Rs 10,00,000 for standard lives:
Single Premium for Basic Sum Assured : Rs 10,00,000
Option 1Option 2
AgePolicy TermPolicy TermPolicy TermPolicy Term
10 years15 years10 years15 years
109,53,5008,84,3008,01,1007,27,600
209,54,5508,85,5008,28,8507,56,300
309,55,2008,86,7508,48,9507,98,700
409,58,8008,93,0509,78,250
509,71,8009,13,200
609,99,0009,57,900
Can this policy be surrendered?
The policy can be surrendered by the policyholder at any time during the policy term, LIC said.
"On surrender of the policy, the corporation shall pay the surrender value equal to higher of guaranteed surrender value and special surrender value," it said.
The Guaranteed Surrender Value (GSV) payable under the policy will be:
  • During the first three policy year: 75 percent of the single premium
  • Thereafter : 90 percent of the single premium
    • Single premium referred above will not include taxes, extra premiums and rider premium(s), if any.
    ALSO READ | Zero-cost term insurance — what makes it so attractive
    In addition, the surrender value of accrued Guaranteed Additions i.e. accrued Guaranteed Additions multiplied by GSV factor applicable to the accrued Guaranteed Additions, will also be payable, LIC said.
    What is the free look period?
    If the policyholder is not satisfied with the “Terms and Conditions” of the policy, the policy may be returned to the corporation within 30 days from the date of receipt of the electronic or physical mode of policy document, whichever is earlier, stating the reason of objections.
    On receipt of the same the corporation will cancel the policy and return the amount of premium deposited after deducting the proportionate risk premium for the period of cover, expenses incurred on medical examination, special reports, if any and stamp duty charges.
    ALSO READ | Have multiple health insurance plans? Here’s how to use them for a single claim
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    insurance policyLIClife insuranceLife Insurance Corporationpersonal finance

    Previous Article

    Amazon Dhanteras Store: Check out top offers on gold, silver coins and jewellery

    Next Article

    Pat Cummins named Australia ODI captain, becomes first pacer to lead the side