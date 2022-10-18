LIC launches new 'Dhan Varsha' plan — Check features, benefits and key details here

By Anshul

Mini LIC 'Dhan Varsha' is a savings life insurance plan which offers a combination of protection and savings. Here's all you need to know before investing in it

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has launched a new scheme 'LIC Dhan Varsha.' This is a non-linked, non-participating, individual, savings life insurance plan which offers a combination of protection and savings.

This plan provides financial support for the family in case of unfortunate death of the life assured during the policy term. It also provides guaranteed lumpsum amount on the date of maturity for the surviving life assured, LIC said in a statement.

This is a close ended plan and would be available for sale till March 31, 2023.

Here are key things to know about the news scheme:

What are the benefits offered?

Benefits payable under an in-force policy are:

Death benefit:

Death benefit payable, on death of the life assured during the policy term

after the date of commencement of risk but before the date of maturity,

will be “Sum Assured on Death” along with accrued guaranteed additions, LIC said.

Maturity benefit

On life assured surviving the stipulated date of maturity, “Basic Sum

Assured” along with accrued guaranteed additions will be payable.

Guaranteed additions

The guaranteed additions will accrue at the end of each policy year,

throughout the policy term and shall depend on the option chosen, basic

sum assured and the policy term.

The rates of guaranteed additions are as specified below:

Guaranteed Additions (per ` 1000 Basic Sum Assured) Option 1 Option 2 Basic Sum Assured Policy Term 10 years Policy Term 15 years Policy Term 10 years Policy Term 15 years Rs 1,25,000 toRs 2,45,000 60 65 25 30 Rs 2,50,000 toRs 6,95,000 65 70 30 35 Rs 7,00,000 & above 70 75 35 40

(Source: LIC)

How can policyholders pay the premiums?

Premiums can be paid in single (lumpsum) payment mode only.

Here's a sample illustrative single premiums for basic sum assured of ` Rs 10,00,000 for standard lives:

Single Premium for Basic Sum Assured : Rs 10,00,000 Option 1 Option 2 Age Policy Term Policy Term Policy Term Policy Term 10 years 15 years 10 years 15 years 10 9,53,500 8,84,300 8,01,100 7,27,600 20 9,54,550 8,85,500 8,28,850 7,56,300 30 9,55,200 8,86,750 8,48,950 7,98,700 40 9,58,800 8,93,050 9,78,250 50 9,71,800 9,13,200 60 9,99,000 9,57,900

Can this policy be surrendered?

The policy can be surrendered by the policyholder at any time during the policy term, LIC said.

"On surrender of the policy, the corporation shall pay the surrender value equal to higher of guaranteed surrender value and special surrender value," it said.

The Guaranteed Surrender Value (GSV) payable under the policy will be:

During the first three policy year: 75 percent of the single premium

Thereafter : 90 percent of the single premium

Single premium referred above will not include taxes, extra premiums and rider premium(s), if any.

In addition, the surrender value of accrued Guaranteed Additions i.e. accrued Guaranteed Additions multiplied by GSV factor applicable to the accrued Guaranteed Additions, will also be payable, LIC said.

What is the free look period?

If the policyholder is not satisfied with the “Terms and Conditions” of the policy, the policy may be returned to the corporation within 30 days from the date of receipt of the electronic or physical mode of policy document, whichever is earlier, stating the reason of objections.

On receipt of the same the corporation will cancel the policy and return the amount of premium deposited after deducting the proportionate risk premium for the period of cover, expenses incurred on medical examination, special reports, if any and stamp duty charges.