    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homepersonal finance Newslic launches new dhan varsha plan check features benefits and key details here 14968931.htm

    LIC launches new 'Dhan Varsha' plan — Check features, benefits and key details here

    LIC launches new 'Dhan Varsha' plan — Check features, benefits and key details here

    LIC launches new 'Dhan Varsha' plan — Check features, benefits and key details here
    Read Time
    3 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Anshul   IST (Published)

    Mini

    LIC 'Dhan Varsha' is a savings life insurance plan which offers a combination of protection and savings. Here's all you need to know before investing in it

    Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has launched a new scheme 'LIC Dhan Varsha.' This is a non-linked, non-participating, individual, savings life insurance plan which offers a combination of protection and savings.
    This plan provides financial support for the family in case of unfortunate death of the life assured during the policy term. It also provides guaranteed lumpsum amount on the date of maturity for the surviving life assured, LIC said in a statement.
    This is a close ended plan and would be available for sale till March 31, 2023.
    Here are key things to know about the news scheme:
    What are the benefits offered?
    Benefits payable under an in-force policy are:
    Death benefit:
    Death benefit payable, on death of the life assured during the policy term
    after the date of commencement of risk but before the date of maturity,
    will be “Sum Assured on Death” along with accrued guaranteed additions, LIC said.
    Maturity benefit
    On life assured surviving the stipulated date of maturity, “Basic Sum
    Assured” along with accrued guaranteed additions will be payable.
    ALSO READ | Benefits and features of personal accident insurance coverage
    Guaranteed additions
    The guaranteed additions will accrue at the end of each policy year,
    throughout the policy term and shall depend on the option chosen, basic
    sum assured and the policy term.
    The rates of guaranteed additions are as specified below:
    Guaranteed Additions (per ` 1000 Basic Sum Assured)
    Option 1Option 2
    Basic Sum AssuredPolicy Term 10 yearsPolicy Term 15 yearsPolicy Term 10 yearsPolicy Term 15 years
    Rs 1,25,000 toRs 2,45,00060652530
    Rs 2,50,000 toRs 6,95,00065703035
    Rs 7,00,000 & above70753540
    (Source: LIC)
    How can policyholders pay the premiums?
    Premiums can be paid in single (lumpsum) payment mode only.
    Here's a sample illustrative single premiums for basic sum assured of ` Rs 10,00,000 for standard lives:
    Single Premium for Basic Sum Assured : Rs 10,00,000
    Option 1Option 2
    AgePolicy TermPolicy TermPolicy TermPolicy Term
    10 years15 years10 years15 years
    109,53,5008,84,3008,01,1007,27,600
    209,54,5508,85,5008,28,8507,56,300
    309,55,2008,86,7508,48,9507,98,700
    409,58,8008,93,0509,78,250
    509,71,8009,13,200
    609,99,0009,57,900
    Can this policy be surrendered?
    The policy can be surrendered by the policyholder at any time during the policy term, LIC said.
    "On surrender of the policy, the corporation shall pay the surrender value equal to higher of guaranteed surrender value and special surrender value," it said.
    The Guaranteed Surrender Value (GSV) payable under the policy will be:
    • During the first three policy year: 75 percent of the single premium
    • Thereafter : 90 percent of the single premium
      • Single premium referred above will not include taxes, extra premiums and rider premium(s), if any.
      ALSO READ | Zero-cost term insurance — what makes it so attractive
      In addition, the surrender value of accrued Guaranteed Additions i.e. accrued Guaranteed Additions multiplied by GSV factor applicable to the accrued Guaranteed Additions, will also be payable, LIC said.
      What is the free look period?
      If the policyholder is not satisfied with the “Terms and Conditions” of the policy, the policy may be returned to the corporation within 30 days from the date of receipt of the electronic or physical mode of policy document, whichever is earlier, stating the reason of objections.
      On receipt of the same the corporation will cancel the policy and return the amount of premium deposited after deducting the proportionate risk premium for the period of cover, expenses incurred on medical examination, special reports, if any and stamp duty charges.
      ALSO READ | Have multiple health insurance plans? Here’s how to use them for a single claim
      Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

      Tags

      insurance policyLIClife insuranceLife Insurance Corporationpersonal finance

      Previous Article

      Amazon Dhanteras Store: Check out top offers on gold, silver coins and jewellery

      Next Article

      Pat Cummins named Australia ODI captain, becomes first pacer to lead the side

      arrow down

        Shows

        View All

        Most Read

        Market Movers

        View All
        Top GainersTop Losers
        CurrencyCommodities
        CompanyPriceChng%Chng