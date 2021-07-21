LIC launches Arogya Rakshak health insurance plan; check details

The state-run insurance and investment company, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), has rolled out the Arogya Rakshak plan, a benefit-based, non-linked, non-participating, regular premium and individual health insurance policy.

The policy aims to provide people with timely financial support in case of medical emergencies.

"The Arogya Rakshak policy provides fixed benefit health insurance cover against certain specified health risks and provides timely support in the case of medical emergencies and helps the insured and his family to remain financially independent in difficult times," said LIC.

Unlike other health insurance covers which offer the actual cost incurred on treatment, the Arogya Rakshak policy offers a lump sum benefit irrespective of actual medical costs.

Here are key things to know about LIC's Arogya Rakshak policy:

The policy

The Arogya Rakshak policy covers the main insured/spouse/ parent between the ages of 18 and 65 years, and children between the ages of 91 days and 20 years.

The coverage period available to major insured/spouse/parents is up to 80 years but the same is only available to children up to the age of 25 years.

The policy works only against certain specified health risks.

The benefits

The policy has an 'Auto Step-up' feature that automatically increases the overall health cover with time.

Flexible benefit restrictions and flexible premium payment options.

Financial cover for hospitalization, surgery, etc.

If more than one member is covered under the policy, the Arogya Rakshak health insurance plan offers a premium waiver for other insured persons in case of the death of the original principal insured.

The policy provides a Premium Waiver Benefit for one year if any insured undergoes a surgery that falls under Category I or Category II for certain major surgical benefits.

Optional riders — LIC's New Term Assurance Rider and LIC's Accidental Benefit Rider — are also available under the plan.